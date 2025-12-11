Nutrien Closes Profertil Stake Sale, Advances Portfolio Strategy

Nutrien Ltd. NTR has officially completed the sale of its 50% equity position in Argentina-based nitrogen producer Profertil S.A., marking a major milestone in its strategic portfolio realignment efforts.

The stake was sold to Adecoagro S.A. and Asociación de Cooperativas Argentinas (ACA) for approximately $600 million on a pre-tax basis, consistent with the terms announced in September 2025. The transaction reinforces Nutrien’s capital-allocation priorities — targeted growth investments, share repurchases and debt reduction — aimed at increasing long-term free cash flow per share.

Nutrien has generated around $900 million in gross proceeds from asset divestitures since the fourth quarter of 2024, underlining the scale of its portfolio rationalization activities.

This strategic exit from Profertil aligns with Nutrien’s broader shift toward focusing on core markets and operations, even as industry dynamics, such as fertilizer demand and regional performance, continue to evolve.

Shares of NTR are up 31.9% year to date compared with its industry’s 8.6% rise.

NTR currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Croda International Plc. COIHY, Hochschild Mining Plc. HCHDF and Equinox Gold Corporation EQX.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIHY’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 95 cents per share, indicating a 4.4% year-over-year increase. Shares of COIHY have lost 18.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCHDF’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 36 cents per share, suggesting a 57% year-over-year increase. Shares of HCHDF have surged 104.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQX’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating a 170% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 87%.

