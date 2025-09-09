Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million

Nutrien Ltd. NTR has agreed to sell its 50% equity interest in Profertil S.A., an Argentina-based nitrogen producer. The stake will be jointly acquired by Adecoagro S.A. and Asociacion de Cooperativas Argentinas Coop Ltda. Nutrien’s 50% stake is expected to be priced at around $600 million on a pre-tax basis.

The transaction is expected to help Nutrien focus more effectively on its core competencies, assets and geographies. The initiative is aligned with Nutrien’s long-term strategy as the proceeds from this divestiture will be targeted toward growth investments, share repurchases and debt reduction.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. As per the agreement, the other 50% equity holder has a 90-day right of first refusal to acquire Nutrien’s stake on the same terms and conditions.

According to the proportion of Nutrien’s holding, the Nitrogen operating segment earnings from Profertil recorded approximately $60 million over the previous four quarters. The sale of Profertil will further enhance Nutrien’s quality of earnings and cash flow.

NTR stock has gained 32.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 26.9% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NTR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

