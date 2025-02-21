Nutriband Inc. Receives Trademark Registration for "Nutriband™" to Advance Development of AVERSA Technology

Nutriband Inc. received USPTO trademark registration for "Nutriband™" related to their AVERSA technology for abuse deterrent patches.

Nutriband Inc. announced the receipt of a trademark registration for "Nutriband™" from the USPTO, which covers research and development services related to pharmaceuticals. This trademark is crucial for the commercialization of Nutriband's AVERSA technology, designed to deter the abuse of drugs, specifically in their lead product, AVERSA™ Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch. The company is collaborating with Kindeva Drug Delivery to scale up commercial manufacturing of the product, which is aiming for FDA approval and has the potential for significant U.S. sales. The AVERSA technology incorporates aversive agents to make misuse unpleasant, ensuring safe access to essential medications. Nutriband holds a robust intellectual property portfolio supporting its technological innovations.

Potential Positives

Nutriband Inc. received a Certificate of Registration for the "Nutriband™" trademark from the USPTO, enhancing its brand recognition and intellectual property position.

The AVERSA™ technology addresses significant public health concerns by preventing abuse and misuse of transdermal drugs, positioning the company as a leader in this critical area of pharmaceutical development.

The market analysis indicates potential U.S. sales of AVERSA™ Fentanyl could reach between $80 million and $200 million, highlighting the substantial commercial opportunity for the company.

The partnership with Kindeva Drug Delivery signifies strong collaboration in advancing the commercialization process for Nutriband's leading product, indicating solid progress in their development pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Company's ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval for its products remains uncertain, which is critical for commercialization.

There are inherent risks associated with being an undercapitalized developing company, which may hinder its operational effectiveness.

Forward-looking statements suggest that actual results may differ materially from anticipated outcomes, indicating potential volatility in business performance.

FAQ

What is the significance of Nutriband's trademark registration?

The trademark registration for "Nutriband™" enhances the company's brand identity and supports the commercialization of its AVERSA technology.

What is AVERSA technology used for?

AVERSA technology is designed to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential via transdermal patches.

When can we expect AVERSA™ Fentanyl to be submitted for FDA approval?

Nutriband is progressing towards completing the scale-up of commercial manufacturing for AVERSA™ Fentanyl before submitting for FDA approval.

What are AVERSA™ Fentanyl's estimated market sales?

AVERSA™ Fentanyl has the potential to achieve peak annual U.S. sales between $80 million to $200 million according to market analysis.

Where can I find more information about Nutriband Inc.?

Additional information about Nutriband Inc. can be found on their official website at www.nutriband.com.

$NTRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $NTRB stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that it received the Certificate of Registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Feb 18, 2025, for trademark registration Number 7,692,920, covering the mark "Nutriband™." The Trademark registration covers Goods/Services: Class: 042 Product research and development, scientific research and development; biochemical research and development; pharmaceutical research and development.





The Nutriband™ trademark is integral to the commercialization of the Company’s platform technology AVERSA which can be incorporated into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. Nutriband’s lead product under development is AVERSA™ Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system.





Nutriband, in partnership with Kindeva Drug Delivery, is progressing towards completing the scale-up of the commercial manufacturing process for AVERSA™ Fentanyl, the first product under the AVERSA Platform that the company intends to submit for FDA approval.





According to a market analysis report by Health Advances, AVERSA™ Fentanyl has the potential to reach peak annual U.S. sales of $80 million to $200 million. This reflects the significant impact that AVERSA™ technology could have on the market for abuse deterrent pharmaceutical products.







About AVERSA™ Technology







Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse deterrent transdermal technology is designed to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches, deterring abuse by making the experience unpleasant. This technology is especially significant for drugs like fentanyl, which have a high potential for abuse. AVERSA™ aims to ensure that these essential medications remain accessible to patients who need them while enhancing their safety profiles. The AVERSA™ technology is supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio, with patents granted in the United States and several other countries including Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.







About Nutriband Inc.







Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in developing a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Company's lead product in development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch that incorporates AVERSA™ technology. This technology can be integrated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.





The Company's website is



www.nutriband.com



. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites, or any other website is not part of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes,'' "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.





For more information, contact:





Nutriband Inc.





Phone: 407-377-6695





Email: info@nutriband.com



