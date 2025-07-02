Nutriband Inc. Declares 25% Preferred Stock Dividend to Shareholders

Nutriband declares a 25% preferred stock dividend for common shareholders as it advances AVERSA fentanyl product toward FDA approval.

Nutriband Inc. announced the approval of a 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders, with record holders on July 25, 2025, set to receive one preferred share for every four common shares held, payable on August 5, 2025. The preferred shares will be convertible into common stock upon FDA approval of Nutriband's AVERSA fentanyl product. If unconverted, these shares will yield annual cash dividends based on company profits. CEO Gareth Sheridan emphasized the company's commitment to creating shareholder value as they progress toward commercialization of AVERSA, which employs abuse-deterrent technology to enhance the safety of transdermal drugs like fentanyl. Nutriband is focused on finalizing their FDA development pathway and has secured extensive patent protections for their technology across multiple countries.

Potential Positives

Nutriband has declared a 25% preferred stock dividend, providing immediate value to shareholders and demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to investors.

The preferred shares are convertible to common stock upon FDA approval of the AVERSA Fentanyl product, which could enhance shareholder equity if the product gains approval.

The announcement indicates progress towards commercialization of AVERSA Fentanyl, suggesting potential market entry and revenue generation in the near future.

The broad intellectual property portfolio covering AVERSA™ technology enhances the company's competitive positioning in the pharmaceuticals market and may attract interest from investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a 25% preferred stock dividend may indicate that the company is facing challenges in generating sufficient cash flow from operations, necessitating the issuance of preferred shares to satisfy shareholder expectations.

The reliance on FDA approval for the commercialization of the AVERSA fentanyl product introduces significant uncertainty regarding the product's future and the company's ability to achieve its development goals.

The long list of potential risks outlined under forward-looking statements suggests significant challenges ahead for the company, which may undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the preferred stock dividend announced by Nutriband?

Nutriband has declared a 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders of record on July 25th, 2025.

When will shareholders receive their preferred stock dividend?

Shareholders will receive the preferred stock dividend on August 5th, 2025.

What does the preferred share offer shareholders?

Each preferred share is convertible to one common stock share after FDA approval of AVERSA Fentanyl.

What is AVERSA™ technology?

AVERSA™ is an abuse-deterrent transdermal technology designed to prevent misuse of drugs like fentanyl.

How can I contact Nutriband for more information?

You can contact Nutriband at 407-377-6695 or email info@nutriband.com.

$NTRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NTRB stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTRB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Full Release



ORLANDO, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW) (“Nutriband” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a 25% preferred stock dividend.





Shareholders of record on July 25



th



2025 will receive one preferred share for every four shares of common stock held. The pay date for shareholders to receive their new issuance will be August 5



th



.





Each preferred share will be convertible to one share of common stock following FDA approval of the Company’s AVERSA Fentanyl product.





If the preferred share remains unconverted it shall be entitled to a cash dividend paid from the profits of the company on an annual basis as decided by the board of Directors.





"Our core goal is to continue to create value for our shareholders particularly as we near closer to the commercialization of AVERSA fentanyl. We recently highlighted our Commercialization manufacturing process scale up with Kindeva and we are now laser focused on finalizing our development pathway to FDA approval," said Gareth Sheridan, CEO.







About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology







Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.







About Nutriband Inc.







We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.





The Company's website is



www.nutriband.com



. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K’s and Forms 10-Q’s, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.







Contact Information:



:





Nutriband Inc.





Phone: 407-377-6695





Email:



info@nutriband.com









SOURCE:



Nutriband Inc.



