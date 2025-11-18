Nutex Health, Inc. Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health, Inc. (NUTX) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$17.70 million

The company's earnings came in at -$17.70 million, or -$2.95 per share. This compares with -$0.36 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 220.7% to $243.99 million from $76.08 million last year.

Nutex Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$17.70 Mln. vs. -$0.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.95 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue: $243.99 Mln vs. $76.08 Mln last year.

