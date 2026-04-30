Nutex Health, Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health, Inc. (NUTX) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $46.81 million, or $6.52 per share. This compares with $21.22 million, or $3.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $216.49 million from $211.79 million last year.

Nutex Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.81 Mln. vs. $21.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.52 vs. $3.33 last year. -Revenue: $216.49 Mln vs. $211.79 Mln last year.

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