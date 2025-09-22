Nutex Appoints Wesley Bamburg As COO

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), a healthcare management and operations company, on Monday announced the appointment of Wesley Bamburg as Chief Operating Officer with effect from October 13.

Wesley Bamburg brings 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, business development, integrated network management, and physician relations.

Bamburg has most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

In the pre-market trading, 1.88% lesser at $94.30 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.