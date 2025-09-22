Markets
Nutex Appoints Wesley Bamburg As COO

September 22, 2025 — 07:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), a healthcare management and operations company, on Monday announced the appointment of Wesley Bamburg as Chief Operating Officer with effect from October 13.

Wesley Bamburg brings 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, business development, integrated network management, and physician relations.

Bamburg has most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

