Nutanix Study Reveals GenAI's Impact on Organizational Priorities, Highlighting Security and Privacy Concerns

Nutanix's study highlights GenAI's impact on organizational priorities, emphasizing security and privacy concerns amid rapid adoption.

Nutanix's seventh annual Enterprise Cloud Index survey highlights the rapid adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) among organizations, revealing that security and privacy are paramount concerns. The study found that over 80% of organizations have implemented a GenAI strategy, though the targets for implementation vary widely. While companies are interested in using GenAI for productivity and innovation, they face significant challenges, particularly in data security and IT infrastructure modernization. Ninety-five percent of respondents acknowledged the shifting priorities due to GenAI, with a strong emphasis on the necessity of data privacy during implementation. Additionally, infrastructure modernization is critical for scaling GenAI applications, as nearly all respondents experienced difficulties in this area. To combat skills shortages, organizations indicated the need for IT training and hiring talent to effectively leverage GenAI. Overall, while optimism about ROI from GenAI investments exists, organizations recognize the need for comprehensive approaches to navigate the complexities associated with these emerging technologies.

As GenAI application adoption and implementation move at a blazing pace, the ECI uncovered that while the majority of organizations have already implemented a GenAI strategy, implementation targets vary significantly. Organizations are eager to leverage GenAI for productivity, automation, and innovation, but they also face critical hurdles in the form of data security, compliance, and IT infrastructure modernization. Further, 90% of respondents expect their IT costs to rise due to GenAI and modern application implementation. But promisingly, 70% of organizations expect to make a return on their investment from GenAI projects over the next two to three years.





“Many organizations have reached an inflection point with GenAI implementation and deployment,” said Lee Caswell, SVP, Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix. “This year’s ECI revealed key trends that we’re hearing from customers as well, including challenges with scaling GenAI workloads from development to production, new requirements GenAI creates for data governance, privacy, and visibility, and integration with existing IT infrastructure. To successfully unlock ROI with GenAI projects, organizations need to take a holistic approach to modernizing applications and infrastructure and embrace containerization.”





Key findings from this year’s report include:









Application containerization is the new infrastructure standard.



GenAI application adoption and implementation continue at a rapid pace.



Over 80% of organizations have already implemented a GenAI strategy with only 2% of organizations admitting that they



have not



GenAI adoption will challenge traditional norms for data security and privacy.



Infrastructure modernization to support GenAI at scale.



52% of respondents say their organization needs to invest in IT training to support GenAI. Similarly, 48% of respondents believe their organization needs to hire new IT talent to support GenAI. There is no denying organizations face acute skills shortages and competition for GenAI-related talent. The good news? Many teams will embrace the challenge to adopt AI-related competencies and skills organically, as part of normal work. This year’s survey shows that 53% of respondents believe advancements in GenAI will provide them with an opportunity to become an AI expert.











For the seventh consecutive year, Nutanix commissioned a global research study to learn about the state of global enterprise cloud deployments, application containerization trends, and GenAI application adoption. In the Fall of 2024, U.K. researcher Vanson Bourne surveyed 1,500 IT and DevOps/Platform Engineering decision-makers around the world. The respondent base spanned multiple industries, business sizes, and geographies, including North and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific-Japan (APJ) region.





