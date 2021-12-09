Nutanix (NTNX), Build-A-Bear Tie Up For Bear Builder 3D Workshop

Nutanix NTNX recently collaborated with Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW, Buzz 3D and TierPoint to jointly develop technology to power an interactive online shopping experience — Bear Builder 3D Workshop.



The new addition will not only accelerate the global retailer and entertainment company’s digital transformation process but also provide consumers an innovative way to purchase a furry friend for life virtually, which can provide real-world hugs to guests of all ages. This high-end digital experience does not have high bandwidth requirements and can be run on both PC and mobile devices.



With this move, Build-A-Bear’s expanded business model goes beyond mere simple transactional engagements. It has leveraged Nutanix Frame, a Desktop as a Service (“DaaS”) solution that streams high performance and graphics-intensive applications to develop this 3D online Workshop.

Build-A-Bear leverages TierPoint’s public cloud-as-a-service model, which runs Nutanix’s hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) software.

Nutanix, a pioneer in HCI solutions, is expected to benefit from its HCI growth prospects in the long run. Per a report of MarketsandMarkets, the global HCI market is anticipated to reach $27.1 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 28.1% during the 2020-2025 period.



In the fiscal third quarter, Nutanix’s clientele totaled 19,430 with the addition of 660 customers. Its growing recurring revenue stream reflects customer loyalty to its solutions, which improves the visibility of the revenue growth trajectory. The third-quarter top line was primarily driven by growth in the company’s core HCI software and solid adoption of its new capabilities. It reported revenues of $344.5 million in the third quarter, reflecting year-over-year improvement of 8%.

