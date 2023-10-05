Nutanix (NTNX) Boosts Data Lens to Thwart Ransomware Attacks

Nutanix NTNX recently introduced new features in its Nutanix Cloud Platform to enhance organizations' cyber resilience against ransomware attacks on unstructured data. These features, available in Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage solutions, offer rapid threat detection, defense and one-click recovery within 20 minutes of exposure, strengthening data security across various cloud environments.



Ransomware has become a major concern for CIOs and CISOs worldwide, with 93% of organizations acknowledging the need for better preparation, as reported in the Enterprise Cloud Index. Threat actors are becoming more efficient at executing ransomware attacks, with attack durations increasing by 94%, making swift detection and recovery crucial.



Nutanix Data Lens is a SaaS-based data security solution that proactively assesses and mitigates unstructured data security and compliance risks by identifying anomalous activity and auditing user behavior. In addition to the ransomware features, the solution now supports Nutanix Objects, offering intelligence understanding and forensics across both Nutanix Files and Nutanix Objects solutions.



Nutanix Data Lens and Nutanix Unified Storage identify the last known good snapshot and automatically recover the share from the snapshot. Customers can choose between automated and manual, guided recovery to restore normal operations quickly.



The Permission Visibility and Risk Visualization feature helps customers understand complex permission structures, audit configurations and assess risks. Aligning data access with business needs is critical to minimize data loss, support regulatory compliance and reduce the impact of attacks.



These capabilities aim to simplify cyber resilience while accelerating both detection and recovery.

Nutanix's Recent Efforts to Strengthen Cyber Resilience

Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele.



NTNX is addressing the pressing need for improved ransomware resilience by offering a comprehensive set of features that combine rapid detection, automated recovery and enhanced data access management. These features are designed to protect sensitive data and strengthen an organization's cybersecurity posture across various cloud environments.



The Nutanix Cloud Platform also provides integrated networking and security features across various cloud environments, including automated platform hardening, data encryption, secure network policies, application micro-segmentation and ransomware data protections.



These capabilities enhance an organization's overall security posture for data and applications across on-premises, public clouds and the edge.



Several Nutanix customers have shared their positive experiences with these features, highlighting the importance of understanding and securing data access, as well as the role these capabilities played in mitigating the impact of ransomware attacks.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects ACV billings between $260 million and $270 million. Revenues are estimated between $495 million and $505 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 84%.

