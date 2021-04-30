Nutanix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NTNX

In trading on Friday, shares of Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.97, changing hands as low as $26.77 per share. Nutanix Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTNX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.29 per share, with $35.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.04.

