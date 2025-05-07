Nutanix and Pure Storage Announce Partnership for Integrated Virtual Workload Management Solution

Nutanix and Pure Storage partner to integrate solutions for scalable, resilient IT infrastructures, targeting virtual workloads and enhanced cyber resilience.

Nutanix and Pure Storage have announced a partnership to create an integrated solution that enhances the deployment and management of virtual workloads on a modern infrastructure. This collaboration addresses the growing demand for efficient and high-performance solutions in the virtualization market, particularly as organizations increasingly seek to modernize their IT environments. The integrated solution will combine Nutanix’s Cloud Infrastructure with Pure Storage’s FlashArray, enabling customers to benefit from scalable performance and built-in cyber resilience features. Key benefits include simplified management for storage-rich environments and support from major server hardware partners. The solution is expected to be in early access by summer 2025 and generally available by the end of the year.

Partnership with Pure Storage enhances Nutanix's offerings by providing a deeply integrated solution for managing virtual workloads, addressing current virtualization market needs.

Customers gain access to a highly scalable and modern infrastructure, creating opportunities for improved operational effectiveness and performance for data-intensive applications.

Collaboration strengthens Nutanix's position in the market by promoting built-in cyber resilience features that enhance data security and disaster recovery capabilities.

Early adoption opportunity for customers through a new solution expected to be available by the end of 2025, positioning Nutanix favorably for future growth and innovation.

Announcement of a new partnership may imply that Nutanix is seeking to address competitive pressures in the virtualization market, potentially indicating a reactive rather than proactive strategy.



The mention of the anticipated timing for the new integrated solution being in early access by summer 2025 and general availability by the end of the year may raise concerns about delays in launching new technology amid a rapidly evolving market.



Disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements highlight a level of uncertainty around the development and delivery of the new integrated solution, which may cause apprehension among customers and investors regarding its realizability and effectiveness.

What is the new partnership about?

Nutanix and Pure Storage have partnered to provide an integrated solution for deploying and managing virtual workloads on scalable infrastructure.

What benefits does the Nutanix and Pure Storage solution offer?

The solution offers scalable infrastructure, built-in cyber resilience, and freedom of choice for managing mission-critical applications.

When will the integrated solution be available?

The solution is expected to enter early access in summer 2025 and be generally available by the end of the year.

Who are the major server hardware partners for this solution?

The solution supports server hardware partners including Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro.

How does this partnership address virtualization market trends?

This partnership aligns with the growing demand for efficient, flexible solutions as organizations migrate more virtual workloads to modern infrastructure.

WASHINGTON and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage platform and services, today announced a partnership aimed at providing a deeply integrated solution that will allow customers to seamlessly deploy and manage virtual workloads on a scalable modern infrastructure.





This integrated solution comes at a pivotal time for customers as the virtualization market evolution is top of mind. IT leaders are focused on helping their organizations maintain pace with the rapidly changing technology landscape while simultaneously implementing greater operational effectiveness. Gartner predicts that “by 2028, cost concerns will drive 70% of enterprise-scale VMware customers to migrate 50% of their virtual workloads



.”





With this collaboration, the Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure solution, powered by the Nutanix AHV hypervisor along with Nutanix Flow virtual networking and security, will integrate with Pure Storage FlashArray over NVMe/TCP to deliver a customer experience uniquely designed for high-demand data workloads, including AI.









Key Benefits:













Scalable, Modern Infrastructure



- This partnership will provide customers with access to high-performance, flexible, and efficient full-stack infrastructure to power their most business-critical workloads through the simplicity and agility of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure for virtual compute, and the consistency, scalability, and performance density of Pure Storage all-flash systems.



- This partnership will provide customers with access to high-performance, flexible, and efficient full-stack infrastructure to power their most business-critical workloads through the simplicity and agility of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure for virtual compute, and the consistency, scalability, and performance density of Pure Storage all-flash systems.





Built-in Cyber Resilience -



Customers will be able to strengthen their end-to-end cyber-resilience posture by leveraging native Nutanix capabilities, such as Flow micro-segmentation and disaster recovery orchestration, alongside Pure Storage FlashArray capabilities, such as data-at-rest encryption and SafeMode.



Customers will be able to strengthen their end-to-end cyber-resilience posture by leveraging native Nutanix capabilities, such as Flow micro-segmentation and disaster recovery orchestration, alongside Pure Storage FlashArray capabilities, such as data-at-rest encryption and SafeMode.





Freedom of Choice



- Customers want agility and control of their mission-critical environments. The combination of Nutanix and Pure Storage will offer a resilient and easy-to-use alternative to existing market options.







“We’re thrilled to see Nutanix and Pure Storage joining forces. Their collective expertise, innovative technologies, and shared commitment to reliability and performance will deliver a compelling solution that directly addresses critical needs in the market,” said Anthony Jackman, Chief Innovation Officer at Expedient. “Expedient is proud to be an early design partner, collaborating closely with both companies to ensure this solution elevates the quality of service we deliver, ultimately enhancing the value and experience for our clients nationwide.”





“This new solution will help Nutanix and Pure Storage reach more customers together and help them better manage and modernize their mission-critical applications,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Our integrated solution will be ideally suited for companies with storage-rich environments looking for choices in modernization.”





“With more than 13,500 global customers, I’m hearing more than ever that organizations of all shapes and sizes have a growing need for efficient, flexible, and high-performance solutions that can also scale to support their most critical, data-intensive applications,” said Maciej Kranz, General Manager, Enterprise at Pure Storage. “Nutanix and Pure Storage are both known for pushing the boundaries of traditional infrastructure, driving innovation, and enabling unmatched agility. With this easy-to-manage solution, our joint customers will have the power of a virtual infrastructure that’s truly built for change.”





This solution will be supported on major server hardware partners that currently support Pure Storage FlashArray, including Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro, for both existing and new deployments.





Additionally, Cisco and Pure Storage are expanding their partnership of more than 60 FlashStack validated designs to include Nutanix in the portfolio - further simplifying full-stack delivery.





“The future of infrastructure is defined by flexibility,” said Jeremy Foster, SVP and General Manager, Cisco Compute. “That’s exactly what this next evolution of FlashStack delivers. With nearly a decade of joint innovation with Pure Storage, and an expanded partnership and co-development roadmap with Nutanix, we’re offering a proven platform backed by Cisco validated designs, a world-class joint support model, and deep integration with Cisco Intersight – providing unified visibility across both Pure Storage and Nutanix clusters for a more complete view of the operating environment. This level of integration, insight, and support is what will set FlashStack with Nutanix apart in the market.”





The solution is currently under development and is expected to be in early access by the summer of 2025 and generally available at the end of this calendar year through both Nutanix and Pure Storage channel partners.





For more information and to sign up for early access visit





Nutanix





and





Pure Storage





.







About Nutanix







Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.





© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our plans and expectations about the partnership and its expected benefits, the new integrated solution and its expected benefits, capabilities, features and technology, and the timing of the availability of the new integrated solution. Such statements are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to any inability to develop, or any unexpected difficulties, delays or disruptions in developing, releasing or distributing, the new integrated solution in a timely or cost-effective basis. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Certain products and features or functionalities described herein, including the new integrated solution and its features and functionalities, remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The development, release, and timing of any such products, features or functionalities are subject to change. Nutanix will not have any liability for any failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any such products, features or functionalities. Any future product or product feature information is intended to outline general product directions, and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation for Nutanix to deliver any functionality. This information should not be used when making a purchasing decision.







About Pure Storage







Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry’s most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world’s data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business — always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It’s easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit





www.purestorage.com





.





Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, and the marks in the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at





purestorage.com/trademarks





. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Gartner, Market Guide for Server Virtualization, Michael Warrilow, Philip Dawson, Tony Harvey, Elaine Zhang, 28 August, 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



