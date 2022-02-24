Markets
NuStar Energy Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 2/28/22, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 3/15/22. As a percentage of NS.PRC's recent share price of $24.40, this dividend works out to approximately 2.31%, so look for shares of NS.PRC to trade 2.31% lower — all else being equal — when NS.PRC shares open for trading on 2/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.21%, which compares to an average yield of 8.11% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS.PRC shares, versus NS:

Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :

In Thursday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are off about 0.5%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

