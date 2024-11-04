News & Insights

Nusco S.p.A. Sees Revenue and Order Growth

November 04, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Nusco SpA (IT:NUS) has released an update.

Nusco S.p.A. reports a robust performance with preliminary revenues reaching €37.8 million, marking a 6.5% growth, driven significantly by its subsidiary Pinum. The order book also expanded by 7.5% to €18.5 million, showcasing strong demand in Italy and Romania. CEO Guerino Vassalluzzo expressed satisfaction with the growth and optimism for future prospects.

