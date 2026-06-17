NuScale's E2 Centers Bring SMR Operations Into the Classroom

NuScale Power Corporation’s SMR Energy Exploration Centers, or E2 Centers, are designed to make small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology easier to understand through simulation rather than theory alone. These centers give users a hands-on way to apply nuclear science and engineering principles in a simulated power plant setting. The key point is not simply education; it is practical exposure. By recreating real-world nuclear plant operation scenarios, the E2 Centers help students, researchers and future operators see how an SMR control room functions before they ever enter an operating facility.

The E2 Centers are built around an advanced simulator that recreates the control room of a 12-module NuScale power plant. Users can step into the role of a plant operator, adjust operating settings, run different scenarios and see how the reactors respond in real time. Each workstation can monitor and control any of the 12 modules, giving users a broad understanding of how a multi-reactor SMR facility operates. This is especially relevant because future SMR plants are expected to rely on digital controls, automation and coordinated management of multiple reactor units.

The biggest benefit of the E2 Centers is that they help users gain practical experience with the technologies that will be used in advanced nuclear power plants. The simulator includes features such as digital operating procedures, automated control functions, system alerts and emergency-response tools. This allows students, researchers and future operators to learn how modern nuclear facilities are monitored and managed in a safe environment. For NuScale, the E2 Centers help increase familiarity with its SMR technology while supporting workforce training and preparedness as advanced nuclear projects move closer to deployment.

While NuScale’s E2 Centers focus on building familiarity with SMR operations through training and simulation, other advanced nuclear companies are working on different reactor designs aimed at making nuclear energy more flexible, compact and deployable.

Other Advanced Reactor Designs Gain Ground

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO nuclear technology is built around liquid-metal-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactors, a design OKLO says has more than 400 reactor-years of global operating history. OKLO focuses on inherent safety, meaning the reactor can stabilize itself using natural forces rather than depending only on active systems. The company also highlights fuel recycling, because fast reactors can use used nuclear fuel as input. In simple terms, OKLO aims to provide clean power, advanced fuel and radioisotopes through compact fast-reactor systems.

Meanwhile, NANO Nuclear Energy’s NNE nuclear technology is centered on portable and stationary microreactors that can deliver clean, reliable energy in smaller packages than traditional reactors. NANO Nuclear is developing the patented KRONOS Micro Modular Reactor Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor, along with ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and LOKI MMR for portable and space-capable uses. In simple terms, NANO Nuclear wants its microreactors to be modular, easier to deploy and useful for power, heat, microgrids and remote locations.

The Zacks Rundown on NuScale Power

Shares of SMR have lost 37.2% over the past six months.

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NuScale Power currently has an average brokerage recommendation of 2.56 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 18 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMR’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.