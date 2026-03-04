Is NuScale the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

Key Points

NuScale's stock is down more than 75% from its October 2025 high.

The company SMR design has approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Its liquidity grew to $1.3 billion in 2025, providing NuScale with sufficient runway.

A quick glance is all you need to see that NuScale's (NYSE: SMR) stock is hobbling into 2026. Currently trading near its 52-week low, the stock is down more than 75% from its October 2025 high.

Nuclear stocks have generally done well in recent months, but NuScale tells a different story. Are these long-term warning signs or just short-term noise? Is NuScale actually the smartest investment you can make today?

Let's explore what's happening with the small modular reactor manufacturer.

A first-mover's long journey to market

NuScale reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 26, and there's a lot to decipher beyond just the numbers. First, NuScale absolutely still has a first-mover advantage. It's the only company with a small modular reactor (SMR) design approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This advantage is no small feat, as approval can take multiple years.

There's also the fact that big tech is driving an immense increase in energy demand. There's an unprecedented need for reliable, cleaner energy, and SMRs are designed to meet that challenge. NuScale has also partnered with ENTRA1 to develop SMR power plants. All in all, there seems to be tremendous upside potential for NuScale if they can actually deliver on time and with few setbacks.

I'd be remiss not to mention there's quite a bit of controversy surrounding the ENTRA1 partnership. There are class-action lawsuits against NuScale, alleging it overstated ENTRA1's capabilities to investors. These are only allegations at this point, but they should raise some concern.

The numbers behind NuScale tell a humbling, and sometimes nerve-wracking, story. NuScale is deeply unprofitable and still at least a couple of years from deploying its technology. Investors not only have to be patient, but also need to trust the company won't completely burn through its runway. For the 2025 fiscal year, NuScale's net losses deepened substantially compared to 2024 and 2023. However, the company's liquidity is still quite strong at $1.3 billion.

Bad news baked in?

NuScale's stock is quite volatile. It's also largely underperformed the broader market, particularly against its competitors Nano Nuclear and Oklo. Much of the bad news surrounding NuScale already seems to be included in its current price.

That's why NuScale could be the smartest investment you make today. Some stars still need to align for it to happen, but SMRs are the future of nuclear. The size of the SMR market could reach $16 billion or more in the coming decade.

If NuScale maintains its first-mover advantage and successfully deploys as soon as possible, this company could skyrocket. If NuScale can manage its cash burn and prove its SMRs are commercially viable, the stock has a real chance to be an investor's golden ticket.

NuScale could take off

This stock is truly only for those who can allocate a portion of their portfolio to highly speculative investments. Risk tolerance and multi-year patience are a must for NuScale investors.

There's still much that could go wrong, especially if the partnership with ENTRA1 fails to meet expectations. Still, for SMR optimists, there's far too much to gain to stay on the sidelines.

