NuScale Power's SMR Tech Gains Traction: Will It Boost Revenue?

NuScale Power SMR is benefiting from advancements in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The company’s expanding partner base that includes tech giants and financial institutions position SMR as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.



The company is gaining strong momentum across various sectors, especially as energy demands continue to rise. The increasing energy demand, driven by sectors like data centers, which require continuous, reliable, and carbon-free energy, has been a major growth driver.



Data centers are expected to triple their energy use over the next three years, accounting for 12% of U.S. electricity consumption by 2028. This growth trend presents a significant opportunity for NuScale Power, as its small modular reactor technology offers consistent, carbon-free energy that can meet the increasing demands of hyperscale data centers.



NuScale Power continues to attract strong interest from major technology companies and infrastructure capital. Companies like Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet and Oracle have made substantial commitments to using nuclear energy, including SMR technology, to meet their sustainability goals, which positively impacts NuScale Power’s market positioning.



The company also made significant strides in the manufacturing and commercialization of its SMR technology, including progress with key partners like Doosan Interability and ENTRA1 Energy, which further solidified its position in the market.

SMR Faces Stiff Competition From OKLO and BWXT

SMR is facing stiff competition in the small modular reactor sector of the nuclear energy industry against the likes of Oklo OKLO and BWX Technologies BWXT.



In May 2025, OKLO signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to collaborate on the development and global deployment of its advanced nuclear technology. This partnership aims to jointly advance the design and verification of Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse and cooperate on early project development efforts. This collaboration is expected to strengthen OKLO’s position in the global nuclear energy market.



BWX Technologies secured historic manufacturing contracts in 2025 for two major nuclear energy projects, which include providing support for the life extension of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and the deployment of a new small modular reactor at the Darlington site. This is expected to strengthen BWX Technologies’ position in the global nuclear energy market.

SMR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

SMR shares have surged 137% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 1.2% and the Zacks Electronics- Power Generation industry’s rise of 110.8%.

SMR Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SMR stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 119.98X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.33X. SMR has a Value Score of F.

SMR Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 42 cents per share, which has widened by a penny over the past 30 days. SMR reported earnings of 42 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

SMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

