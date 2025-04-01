NuScale Power Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR), with a cumulative value of $568,222. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 4 puts, worth a total of 296,728.
Projected Price Targets
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $16.0 for NuScale Power over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NuScale Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NuScale Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.
NuScale Power Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|SMR
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/11/25
|$1.74
|$1.73
|$1.73
|$15.50
|$178.1K
|1.0K
|1.0K
|SMR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/04/25
|$0.34
|$0.3
|$0.34
|$15.50
|$93.4K
|4.9K
|2.8K
|SMR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/04/25
|$0.62
|$0.55
|$0.62
|$14.50
|$91.4K
|74
|1.5K
|SMR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$5.85
|$5.75
|$5.85
|$12.00
|$70.2K
|994
|156
|SMR
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/04/25
|$0.32
|$0.27
|$0.32
|$15.50
|$55.0K
|4.9K
|4.6K
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corp is redefining nuclear power through the development of proprietary and SMR technology that will deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective, and reliable carbon-free power. Its products are VOYGR Plants and E2 Centers.
Having examined the options trading patterns of NuScale Power, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Where Is NuScale Power Standing Right Now?
- With a trading volume of 4,039,069, the price of SMR is up by 4.03%, reaching $14.73.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.
What The Experts Say On NuScale Power
A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for NuScale Power, targeting a price of $17.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NuScale Power options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Latest Ratings for SMR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2025
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Oct 2024
|Craig-Hallum
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Sep 2024
|Craig-Hallum
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
