Is NuScale Power the Next Nuclear Energy Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Key Points

NuScale Power has a regulator-approved reactor design, but it will need to build one to validate its technology.

Revenue growth is expected, but there are many speculative aspects to its business at this stage.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

In case you haven't noticed, the energy sector is undergoing a nuclear resurgence.

Or, at least, it was.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Prior to about mid-October, nuclear energy stocks, especially those of companies that are designing microreactors, were surging in value. Oklo, for instance, was up by about 700% on the year, while uranium enricher Centrus Energy was up by about 440%.

Then came the reality check. Many of the companies with surging values were pre-revenue, speculative, unprofitable, posting disappointing results, and only viewed as valuable because they could possibly provide power to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers -- and that space, too, is increasingly viewed by some as being in a bubble.

Since the mood shifted, nuclear stocks have taken a beating -- including one start-up that has already gotten its design for a small modular reactor (SMR) approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Yes, I'm talking about NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR).

Shares of NuScale are still up by about 22% on the year, but they're also down almost 10% year over year. For long-term investors who believe nuclear will be a key piece of our energy future, a buying window might be opening. But for this stock to be a millionaire maker, a few things will need to go right for the company.

What needs to happen for NuScale to make early investors millionaires

First, NuScale needs firm orders that turn its Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved designs into actual construction. Although the company has secured agreements for future projects -- such as with the Tennessee Valley Authority -- none have put shovels into the ground yet.

Its collaboration with RoPower to deploy small modular reactors in Romania is one bright spot. Third-quarter revenue increased significantly in part due to NuScale's involvement with that project, though it did report a larger-than-expected loss for the period.

Analysts do expect revenue to grow from here over the next couple of years, as shown in the chart below.

Additionally, NuScale has to prove that SMRs can compete on price with other methods of generating electricity, like natural gas plants and renewables. That could be especially challenging in these early years, as scaling up its operation could drive its costs higher.

None of this means NuScale can't eventually deliver millionaire-maker returns. But investors will need to be patient, as the business has a long way to go.

Should you invest $1,000 in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Steven Porrello has positions in Centrus Energy, NuScale Power, and Oklo. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.