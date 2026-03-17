NU's Post-Earnings Dip Despite Strong Results: A Buying Opportunity?

Sometimes it helps to step back after results are out and let the market digest the numbers before concluding. Following its late-February earnings release, Nu Holdings NU saw its stock slide roughly 14%, despite delivering another quarter of strong growth. This disconnect between price action and fundamentals raises a key question: Are investors reacting to near-term concerns while overlooking a structurally strengthening business?

NU’s Record Growth Meets Market Skepticism

Nu’s closed 2025 on a high note, delivering robust expansion across nearly every key metric. Fourth-quarter revenues reached $4.9 billion, marking a 45% year-over-year increase. This top-line strength was supported by sustained customer additions and deeper monetization.

Image Source: NU

Net income came in at $895 million, up 50% year over year, while return on equity touched a record 33%, reflecting strong profitability and efficient capital deployment. Gross profit approached $2 billion, increasing 38% year over year, indicating that growth is not coming at the cost of margin erosion.

Image Source: NU

Despite these impressive numbers, the market reaction suggests investors were focused elsewhere, particularly on forward-looking commentary around costs and investments.

NU’s Customer Flywheel Continues to Accelerate

Nu’s scale advantage continues to expand. The company ended the year with 131 million customers, adding 17 million net new users over the year. More importantly, engagement remains high, with an activity rate of 83%, reinforcing the stickiness of its platform.

Monetization trends are also moving in the right direction. Average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) reached $15, rising 27% year over year and 9% sequentially. This indicates that Nu is not just growing its user base but extracting greater value from each customer through cross-selling and product expansion.

Deposits climbed to $41.9 billion, up 29% year over year, providing a strong and relatively low-cost funding base. This is critical for sustaining lending growth while maintaining margins.

Credit Expansion With Stable Asset Quality

Nu’s lending engine remains a key growth driver. The total credit portfolio expanded to $32.7 billion, representing a 40% year-over-year increase. Credit cards led the way with strong sequential growth, while unsecured lending balances crossed $8 billion.

Loan originations hit a record $4 billion in the quarter, underscoring strong demand. However, regulatory changes impacted certain segments, particularly FGTS-linked lending, which saw originations decline significantly. Excluding this headwind, underlying portfolio growth would have been even stronger.

Importantly, asset quality remains stable. Early-stage delinquencies improved for the fourth consecutive quarter, while late-stage non-performing loans declined to 6.6%. This suggests that rapid loan growth is not compromising credit discipline, a critical factor for long-term sustainability.

NU's Margin Strength and Efficiency Gains

Profitability remains one of Nu’s standout strengths. The company achieved an efficiency ratio of 19.9%, down significantly from 27.7% previously, marking a major improvement in operating leverage.

Net interest income grew 13% sequentially, supported by portfolio expansion and improving funding costs, particularly in Mexico. These trends highlight the scalability of Nu’s business model, where incremental growth contributes meaningfully to margins.

However, not all margin drivers were recurring. The quarter included a positive impact from tax-related adjustments, as well as temporary cost pressures tied to operational changes and regulatory levies. These elements, while non-recurring, may have contributed to investor caution.

2026: An Inflection Year With Rising Costs

Looking ahead, management has framed 2026 as a transition phase, from a dominant regional player to a global digital banking platform. The strategy is built on three pillars: strengthening leadership in core markets, preparing for international expansion, and accelerating AI capabilities.

While this vision is compelling, it comes with near-term trade-offs. Management has clearly indicated that investments in technology, talent, and global expansion will put upward pressure on the efficiency ratio in the short term. This includes spending on AI infrastructure, office-related costs and groundwork for entering new markets such as the United States.

Even though these investments are expected to drive long-term returns, the market appears to be discounting the near-term impact on margins and operating expenses.

AI and Global Ambitions: Opportunity or Risk?

Nu is positioning itself aggressively in AI, integrating advanced models into customer service, underwriting, and product innovation. This could enhance efficiency and unlock new revenue streams over time.

At the same time, AI introduces competitive and execution risks, particularly as global fintech and big tech players invest heavily in similar capabilities. The company acknowledges both the opportunities and challenges, emphasizing a proactive approach to staying ahead.

On the expansion front, progress toward entering the U.S. market is still in early stages, with initial investments focused on building teams and products. While current spending is limited, scaling internationally will inevitably require significant capital over time.

Why the Stock Declined Despite Strong Results

The 14% decline since the earnings release appears less about what Nu delivered and more about what lies ahead. The anticipated rise in operating expenses due to strategic investments, temporary pressure on efficiency ratios, regulatory headwinds affecting specific lending segments, and increased scrutiny around the sustainability of growth and margins all seem to have influenced sentiment.

In essence, the market is pricing in execution risk during a transition phase, even as the core business continues to perform strongly.

Peer Pressure?

While Nu Holdings continues to surge ahead in Latin America, U.S.-based peers like SoFi Technologies SOFI and Block XYZ are taking different routes to growth. SoFi is focusing on deepening customer relationships through bundled financial services like lending, investing and banking. Its strategy seems to emphasize lifetime value over rapid user expansion. Meanwhile, Block is sharpening its dual ecosystem approach, serving both individual users through Cash App and small businesses via Square.

While both SoFi and Block are evolving steadily, Nu’s pace and scale of customer acquisition in emerging markets underscore a distinct momentum that sets it apart in the global fintech landscape.

Final Takeaway: Buy NU After Earnings

Nu is entering a phase where disciplined investment meets global ambition, and while near-term margins may face pressure, the underlying business remains robust with strong customer growth, improving monetization, and resilient asset quality. The recent pullback reflects market caution rather than fundamental weakness, creating an opportunity for long-term investors. As the company scales its platform, leverages AI, and expands geographically, it is well-positioned to sustain growth and profitability. For investors willing to look beyond short-term volatility, the stock appears attractive at current levels and merits a Buy stance.

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.