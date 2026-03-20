NU's Efficiency Edge: A Key Factor Driving Its Premium Narrative

Nu Holdings NU remains a credit-heavy lender on the surface, but one factor clearly separates it from traditional financial institutions: its efficiency ratio. This single metric is increasingly shaping the company’s investment narrative.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, NU delivered 45% year over year revenue growth while expanding its customer base to 131 million, adding 17 million users in just one quarter. year over year.

However, the real story lies in NU’s efficiency ratio, which has sharply declined from 78% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to just 20% recently. This indicates that NU is generating revenue at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional banks. When benchmarked against legacy institutions like JPMorgan Chase JPM and Bank of America BAC, the gap becomes evident. NU operates with a structurally superior cost model.

Even when compared to fintech peers like SoFi Technologies (SOFI), NU stands out. While SoFi benefits from a diversified, fee-based ecosystem, NU’s advantage is rooted in operational efficiency. This allows NU to offer competitive pricing while still expanding margins.

Despite being interest rate-sensitive, NU should not be viewed as a traditional bank. Its fintech-driven infrastructure enables scalability without proportional cost increases. This efficiency not only enhances profitability but also supports sustained growth.

NU’s Price Performance, Valuation, Estimates

The stock has declined 15% year to date compared with the industry’s 5% decline.

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From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15X, which is well above the industry’s 9.97X. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2026 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

NU stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.