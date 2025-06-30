NU's ARPAC Shows Compounding Power of Customer Stickiness

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is quietly rewriting the digital banking playbook in Latin America, and its ARPAC (Average Revenue Per Active Customer) is proof. At $11.20 per month, NU’s ARPAC might seem modest next to U.S. fintech giants, but context is everything. This figure is not just growing, it’s accelerating in a cost-efficient operating model that’s difficult to match.

NU’s ultra-low cost to serve means that even relatively low per-user revenue can scale into strong margins. More importantly, that $11.20 is only an average; legacy users are already generating $25+ monthly. That’s the key: NU isn’t just acquiring users; it’s converting them into fully engaged, multi-product customers.

What starts as a simple digital banking relationship — maybe just a credit card or savings account — often grows into something deeper. As customers begin to trust the platform, they adopt more services: personal loans, investment products and even insurance. This cross-sell dynamic is where the magic happens.

The growth in ARPAC isn’t just about charging more; it’s about customers voluntarily deepening their financial relationship with NU. And that makes the business model highly sticky. Each additional product increases customer lifetime value, reduces churn risk, and enhances profitability without ballooning service costs.

In short, NU’s ARPAC evolution isn’t just a metric — it’s a window into the company’s ability to turn low-income, first-time digital banking customers into loyal, high-value users. That compounding effect is a long-term investor’s dream, and it signals NU is not only gaining traction but building durable financial habits across a previously underserved population.

Peers: XYZ and MercadoLibre Riding the Fintech Wave

Block, Inc. XYZ is a standout in digital finance, driven by the strength of its Cash App ecosystem. Like NU, Block is focused on deepening user engagement across payments, investing, and even Bitcoin services. With increasing monetization per user, Block is building long-term financial relationships efficiently.

MercadoLibre MELI, Latin America’s e-commerce and fintech giant, continues to scale its Mercado Pago offering. The company is growing digital payments and consumer credit across the region — a trajectory similar to NU.

Both XYZ and MercadoLibre reflect NU’s peer set of high-growth, ecosystem-centric fintech disruptors.

NU’s Price Performance, Valuation, Estimates

The stock has surged 28% year to date, significantly underperforming the industry’s 26% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, which is well above the industry’s 9.36. It carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has declined over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NU stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.