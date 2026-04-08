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Nurix Therapeutics Posts Wider Loss In Q1

April 08, 2026 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) reported a first quarter net loss of $87.2 million or $0.79 per share compared with a net loss of $56.4 million or $0.67 per share, prior year. Revenue was $6.3 million compared with $18.5 million, a year ago. The company said revenue from the collaboration with Sanofi decreased as the initial research term for certain drug targets ended.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securitieswere $540.7 million as of February 28, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Nurix shares are down 3.06 percent to $15.85.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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