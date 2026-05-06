A Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Insider Sold 5,394 Shares for $90,000

Key Points

Christing Ring sold 5,394 shares directly for a total of ~$90,000 at an average price of around $16.76 per share on May 1, 2026.

The transaction represented 16.94% of Ring's direct equity holdings immediately prior to the sale, reducing her position to 26,453 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative securities were affected.

Recent sales have accelerated as direct holdings have declined, with current activity reflecting remaining share capacity rather than voluntary moderation in trading size.

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Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX), a biotech innovator in targeted cancer therapies, reported a sale by its Chief Legal Officer amid strong one-year stock gains.

Christine Ring, Chief Legal Officer of Nurix Therapeutics, reported the direct sale of 5,394 shares for a transaction value of ~$90,000 on May 1, 2026, per SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,394 Transaction value $90,407 Post-transaction shares (direct) 26,453 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $445,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($16.76); post-transaction value based on May 1, 2026 market close ($16.81).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Christine Ring's previous transactions in terms of size and frequency?

Ring's recent activity has included several larger sales, with four direct sell transactions over the past year averaging ~8,987 shares each; the May 1 sale of 5,394 shares is at the lower end of this range, reflecting the reduction in her remaining direct holdings.

Ring's recent activity has included several larger sales, with four direct sell transactions over the past year averaging ~8,987 shares each; the May 1 sale of 5,394 shares is at the lower end of this range, reflecting the reduction in her remaining direct holdings. What portion of Ring's total equity exposure in Nurix Therapeutics does she retain after this transaction?

Following the sale, Ring holds 26,453 shares directly, amounting to approximately 0.03% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest report, with no indirect or derivative equity exposure indicated.

Following the sale, Ring holds 26,453 shares directly, amounting to approximately 0.03% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest report, with no indirect or derivative equity exposure indicated. Does this transaction indicate a change in sentiment or strategy?

The pattern of declining trade sizes is primarily a function of reduced available shares rather than a shift in disposition strategy.

The pattern of declining trade sizes is primarily a function of reduced available shares rather than a shift in disposition strategy. How does the timing of this transaction align with recent stock performance?

The sale occurred with Nurix Therapeutics shares priced at $16.81 at the May 1, 2026, market close, representing a 49.16% one-year total return as of that date, allowing Ring to realize gains during a period of strong stock appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 1, 2026) $16.76 Market capitalization $1.47 billion Revenue (TTM) $71.78 million 1-year price change 49.16%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 1, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Nurix Therapeutics develops small molecule therapies, including BTK degraders (NX-2127, NX-5948) and CBL-B inhibitors (NX-1607, NX-0255), targeting cancer and immune disorders; its pipeline includes both clinical and preclinical assets.

The company generates revenue through strategic collaboration agreements with pharmaceutical partners such as Gilead Sciences and Sanofi, as well as from research and development milestones and licensing.

Primary customers are large pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers focused on oncology and immunology, with an ultimate target market of patients with relapsed or refractory cancers and immune-related diseases.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company leveraging targeted protein modulation to develop novel therapies for cancer and immune disorders. The company operates with a focused pipeline and strategic collaborations, enabling access to both proprietary and partnered revenue streams. With a differentiated approach in targeted protein degradation and immuno-oncology, Nurix aims to address significant unmet medical needs in the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Ring’s latest reported sale of Nurix Therapeutics shares looks more like an insider supplementing their income than an attempt to escape a sinking ship. The sales represented just 16.9% of her holdings at the time.

As a clinical-stage biotech without any products to sell, Nurix Therapeutics lost $87.2 million in its fiscal first quarter that ended on Feb. 28, 2026. It’s bleeding cash now, but a blood cancer candidate headed for late-stage clinical testing could push its bottom line up into the black.

Bexobrutideg is an orally available treatment candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Instead of inhibiting Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), like today’s blockbuster treatments, bexobrutideg degrades BTK, which could be more effective than inhibition.

Nurix is currently testing bexobrutideg in a single-arm phase 2 trial for advanced-stage (CLL) patients with disease that recurred after, or never responded to, a BTK inhibitor. The single-arm phase 2 study could support an accelerated approval, if successful. The company also plans to begin a global phase 3 study by the end of June that randomizes CLL patients to receive either bexobrutideg or Jaypirca.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.