NurExone Reports Breakthrough in Vision Restoration

NurExone Biologic Inc. has reported promising preclinical results for its drug ExoPTEN, which shows potential in repairing optic nerve damage and restoring vision, particularly for conditions like glaucoma. The study revealed significant recovery in retinal activity and survival of retinal ganglion cells, highlighting ExoPTEN’s transformative potential in treating vision loss. These findings mark an important step in developing regenerative therapies that could impact millions of patients worldwide.

