Numis Reiterates dotdigital group (LSE:DOTD) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of dotdigital group (LSE:DOTD) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for dotdigital group is 122.40. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.68% from its latest reported closing price of 88.90.

The projected annual revenue for dotdigital group is 68MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

dotdigital group Maintains 1.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.10%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in dotdigital group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOTD is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 4,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 1,794K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 959K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOTD by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 449K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOTD by 13.86% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 447K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 29.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOTD by 10.06% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 235K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

