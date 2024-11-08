NuLegacy Gold Faces Operational Challenges Amid Financial Strain

NuLegacy Gold (TSE:NUG) has released an update.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation faces potential suspension of operations after failing to find gold in economic quantities at its Red Hill property in Nevada. The company has secured funds to cover important lease payments until September 2025 but is considering debt settlement and reorganization due to financial challenges. Shareholders approved a share consolidation, but it will not proceed at this time due to lack of funding.

