Nuix (NXLLF) Price Target Decreased by 25.29% to 2.00

The average one-year price target for Nuix (OTCPK:NXLLF) has been revised to $2.00 / share. This is a decrease of 25.29% from the prior estimate of $2.68 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.47 to a high of $2.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.40% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuix. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXLLF is 0.01%, an increase of 49.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.39% to 12,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,030K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXLLF by 15.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,977K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,318K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXLLF by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,247K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXLLF by 15.80% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 893K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing a decrease of 46.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXLLF by 53.50% over the last quarter.

