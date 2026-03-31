Nucor (NUE) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Nucor (NUE) was up +2.64% at $169.10. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.91% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 3.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel company had lost 8.76% was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 14.98% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nucor in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 27, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.8, marking a 263.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.69 billion, showing a 10.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.76 per share and a revenue of $35.18 billion, signifying shifts of +52.53% and +8.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nucor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% higher. Nucor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Nucor is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.54.

Also, we should mention that NUE has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.