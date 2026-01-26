Nucor Corp. Reports Drop In Full Year Income

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.744 billion, or $7.52 per share. This compares with $2.027 billion, or $8.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nucor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.789 billion or $7.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $32.494 billion from $30.734 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.744 Bln. vs. $2.027 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.52 vs. $8.46 last year. -Revenue: $32.494 Bln vs. $30.734 Bln last year.

