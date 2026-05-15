Nucor (BIT:1NUE) Price Target Increased by 22.65% to 202.41

The average one-year price target for Nucor (BIT:1NUE) has been revised to €202.41 / share. This is an increase of 22.65% from the prior estimate of €165.03 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €118.68 to a high of €245.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.74% from the latest reported closing price of €198.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an decrease of 487 owner(s) or 25.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NUE is 0.14%, an increase of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 204,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,207K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,319K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NUE by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,466K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,737K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 6,408K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,903K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,029K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NUE by 14.09% over the last quarter.

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