Nuclear Stocks Shine as Demand for Zero-Carbon Energy Accelerates

An updated edition of the July 1, 2025 article.



Nuclear energy is increasingly recognized as a key solution to meeting rising global electricity demand while advancing the shift toward cleaner energy sources. Unlike solar and wind, which rely on favorable weather, nuclear power delivers a constant, reliable supply of clean energy year-round.



To strengthen the nation’s nuclear sector, the U.S. President has issued four executive orders aimed at modernizing regulatory frameworks, expediting reactor testing and approvals, leveraging nuclear technology for national security, and expanding the domestic nuclear industrial base. These measures target an increase in U.S. nuclear capacity from about 100 gigawatts (“GW”) in 2024 to 400 GW by 2050.



With this increasing importance, nuclear energy-related stocks, such as NextEra Energy NEE, Duke Energy DUK and Constellation Energy Corporation CEG, are becoming attractive investment options. Unlike other clean energy sources that struggle with intermittency, nuclear power plants deliver a steady output, operating continuously except during scheduled maintenance periods.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with strong government support and alignment with the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, annual investment in nuclear energy is projected to surpass $150 billion by 2030, up from the current $65 billion. Installed nuclear capacity could exceed 1,000 gigawatts by 2050. The IEA also notes that large nuclear reactors will account for most of the production, while small modular reactors (SMRs) are expected to see substantial growth as well.



The demand for clean electricity is rapidly increasing, driven by factors such as industrial expansion, urbanization, rising global temperatures that boost air conditioner use, the development of large artificial intelligence-powered data centers, and the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Compared to other clean energy sources, nuclear power plants require significantly less land to generate the same amount of electricity. While all conventional energy sources produce waste during electricity generation, nuclear energy stands out as the only one that systematically manages and safely stores its waste.



Nuclear power plants generate electricity through the process of nuclear fission, in which uranium fuel atoms split, releasing substantial heat energy. A steady supply of uranium is essential to sustaining electricity production in these facilities.



Nuclear Energy stocks have huge potential in the energy space and can offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our Nuclear Energy Screen makes it easier for investors to locate high-potential stocks at any given time. Apart from the stocks mentioned above, investors can also explore stocks like Dominion Energy D and Entergy Corporation ETR for further growth in the nuclear energy space. NuScale Power SMR is making significant strides in advancing small modular reactor technology and has secured design certification from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.



Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.



NextEra Energy operates several nuclear generation units through its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources. NextEra Energy’s nuclear assets form a cornerstone of its clean energy strategy, delivering steady, carbon-free baseload power that complements its leading wind and solar portfolio. This diverse generation mix strengthens grid reliability and underpins sustainable long-term earnings growth.



Ongoing investments in the upkeep and modernization of its nuclear facilities ensure top-tier operational performance, safety, and regulatory adherence. These plants offer long service lives, low operating costs and protection from swings in fossil fuel prices.



As demand for reliable, zero-emission electricity rises, NextEra Energy’s nuclear fleet is well-positioned to benefit from decarbonization initiatives while maintaining a strong competitive advantage in the U.S. power sector.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a very disciplined capital investment plan, targeting more than $74 billion through 2029, which is expected to fund the expansion of its renewable and storage capacity.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Duke Energy operates 11 nuclear units across six sites in North Carolina and South Carolina, with a combined capacity of nearly 10,700 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity. In 2024, nuclear power contributed 27.5% of the company’s total generation, serving as its only clean energy source capable of delivering continuous, around-the-clock output.



The company aims to grow its nuclear capacity by nearly 250 MW by 2031. In 2025, it secured agreements to monetize over $500 million in nuclear production tax credits, strengthening its financial position.



Duke Energy recently gained U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval to extend operations at its 2,500 MW Oconee Nuclear Station for an additional 20 years. It has also applied to renew the license for its 759 MW Robinson Nuclear Plant and plans to seek subsequent license renewals for all reactors to support long-term operation.



This Zacks Rank #3 company intends to invest $83 billion during the 2025-2029 period to fund the company's generation fleet transition and grid modernization, and expand its zero-carbon generation portfolio.



Constellation Energy is the largest nuclear power plant operator in the United States, producing about 10% of the nation’s total clean energy. With over 20 reactors spread across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, it plays a pivotal role in providing dependable, carbon-free electricity. Its expansive nuclear fleet enables the company to meet rising demand from energy-intensive sectors like data centers, while its position as the top merchant nuclear operator offers unmatched geographic reach and operational scale.



To safeguard long-term operations, the company has secured multiple uranium supply contracts extending into the 2030s, helping mitigate geopolitical risks. It continues to modernize its plants to boost performance, extend operational life, and sustain a fleetwide capacity factor exceeding 94%, well above industry averages. The company is making strategic acquisitions to further expand its nuclear portfolio.



Looking ahead, this Zacks Rank #3 stock is ramping up investments to grow its nuclear capacity. This includes upgrades to existing sites and the potential addition of up to one gigawatt of new carbon-free capacity over the next decade. The company is also advancing next-generation nuclear technologies to further enhance efficiency and sustainability in the years ahead.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.