This Nuclear Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

Key Points

Oklo is a pre-revenue nuclear start-up that needs a NRC license to turn its idea into profits.

The company's microreactors could be a billion dollar idea if data center demand stays hot.

To grow one-hundred-fold, Oklo would have to become a trillion dollar company, which would likely only happen over a long period.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Early investors in Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) who held on to their shares through the flat and rocky months of 2024 have seen a triple-digit gain since last year.

Indeed, after losing more than 50% on its first day of trading (May 10, 2024), Oklo stock has rebounded more than tenfold, beating heavyweight AI favorites, like Nvidia, Palantir, Alphabet, and Microsoft, plus the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same period.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Put differently: If you had invested $10,000 in Oklo near the end of its May 10 debut, you would have about $100,000 right now. At one point in October, that same holdings would have been worth well over $200,000.

With a 280% gain on the year, Oklo may seem like old news. And yet if you believe in the future of artificial intelligence (AI), this stock's incredible run may only be the beginning.

Can Oklo turn $1,000 into $100,000?

Oklo isn't your average nuclear company.

The Sam Altman-backed start-up is designing a microreactor ("Aurora powerhouse") that can supply on-site power to remote areas.

Unlike traditional nuclear power plants, which are expensive and can take a decade to finish building, Oklo's Auroras are factory-built and can be deployed faster than large reactors. That makes them ideal for data center operators, who often build in rural areas where grid power would be severely strained by their electricity needs.

But here's something to consider: If Oklo turns $1,000 into $100,000, it would join the trillion-dollar club. That's a pretty tall order for any start-up, let alone one that will operate in the utilities sector.

While a one-hundred-fold gain isn't impossible, it would likely take years, if not decades, to happen. Meanwhile, the utilities sector is expected to grow only about 5% annually. Even if Oklo can turn on its first plants, it would need to scale beyond that utility sector growth.

At this point, I'd size an Oklo position small; if its reactors work, it could matter over the long run.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Steven Porrello has positions in Nvidia and Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.