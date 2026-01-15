Nuclear Energy Stocks Rise on Increasing Clean Power Demand

An updated edition of the November 25, 2025 article.



Nuclear energy is gaining renewed recognition as a vital solution for meeting the world’s rising demand for clean electricity. As utilities transition toward low-carbon power sources, nuclear plants stand out for their ability to provide reliable, carbon-free generation. Unlike solar and wind, which are dependent on weather conditions, nuclear power delivers stable, round-the-clock output. The recent restart of a previously shuttered U.S. nuclear facility underscores the sector’s revival and reflects growing investor interest in nuclear energy stocks.



The nuclear energy sector is gaining traction as updated regulations and R&D advance microreactors and small modular reactors. Growing 24/7 clean energy demand from AI data centers, manufacturing reshoring, and electric vehicles is driving new opportunities, while government efforts to bolster domestic uranium supply further support the industry’s momentum.



Nuclear power plant operators began the year on a strong footing. Meta Platforms META has entered into long-term nuclear power agreements with Vistra Corp. VST, TerraPower and Oklo Inc. OKLO to secure up to 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2035. Previously, META also signed a long-term agreement with Constellation Energy to procure 1.12 GW of clean nuclear power.



With this increasing importance, nuclear energy-related stocks, such as NextEra Energy NEE, Vistra and Oklo, are becoming attractive investment options. Unlike other clean energy sources affected by intermittency, nuclear power plants provide a consistent and stable energy output, operating around the clock except during planned maintenance intervals.



Compared with other clean energy sources, nuclear power requires significantly less land to generate the same amount of clean electricity. Additionally, while all traditional energy sources produce waste, nuclear energy stands apart for its highly regulated, secure and systematic approach to waste management and storage. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand from the power grids and development of large artificial intelligence-powered data centers are increasing the importance of nuclear power plants.



Nuclear Energy stocks have huge potential in the energy space and can offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our Nuclear Energy Screen makes it easier for investors to locate high-potential stocks at any given time. Apart from the stocks mentioned above, investors can also explore stocks like Ameren Corporation AEE and BHP Group Limited BHP for a stable return in the nuclear energy space.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.



NextEra Energy operates several nuclear generation units through its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources. NEE’s nuclear assets form a cornerstone of its clean energy strategy, delivering steady, carbon-free baseload power that complements its leading wind and solar portfolio. This diverse generation mix strengthens grid reliability and underpins sustainable long-term earnings growth.



Ongoing investments in the upkeep and modernization of its nuclear facilities ensure top-tier operational performance, safety and regulatory adherence. These plants offer long service lives, low operating costs and protection from swings in fossil fuel prices.



Last year, NextEra Energy announced two major agreements with Google aimed at strengthening U.S. nuclear leadership and supplying the rising energy needs of AI with clean, reliable nuclear power.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a very disciplined capital investment plan, targeting more than $74 billion through 2029, which is expected to fund the expansion of its renewable and storage capacity. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vistra Corp. offers a strong long-term investment case, supported by its diversified generation portfolio and expanding leadership in nuclear energy. The acquisition of Energy Harbor meaningfully scaled its nuclear capacity, while long-term power purchase agreements, including a 2,600 megawatt (MW), 20-year nuclear supply deals with Meta, position the company to capitalize on growing demand for reliable, clean power from data centers and AI-driven infrastructure.



Vistra’s six nuclear reactors have received a license extension, ensuring continued reliable generation of emission-free electricity in key markets. These six nuclear reactors have the capacity to generate more than 6,500 MW of emission-free energy, enough to power about 3.25 million homes.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has a comprehensive hedging program, which lessens the impact of short-term price fluctuations.



Oklo Inc.’s small-scale nuclear reactors are gaining traction as an effective solution to address the rapidly growing energy demands of industries like data centers. These small modular reactors are based on liquid-metal-cooled, metal-fueled fast-reactor technology. Oklo has deliberately selected this established technology to lower technical risk, prioritizing systems with proven performance over untested designs.



OKLO also signed a long-term power supply agreement with META. Per the agreement, OKLO will supply nearly 1.2 gigawatts to meet the energy demand from Meta’s large-scale data centers.



This Zacks Rank #3 stock has developed the Aurora Powerhouse reactor, having a maximum power generation capacity of 75 MW.





This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.