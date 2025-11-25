Nuclear Energy Stocks Gain Traction as Clean Power Demand Surges

An updated edition of the October 7, 2025 article.



Nuclear energy is increasingly being recognized as a key resource in meeting the world’s growing demand for clean electricity. As utilities shift toward low-carbon power, nuclear plants are playing a crucial role by providing consistent, carbon-free generation. Unlike solar and wind, which fluctuate with weather patterns, nuclear power delivers steady output year-round. The recent restart of a once-closed U.S. nuclear facility highlights the sector’s renewed momentum and the growing investor enthusiasm surrounding nuclear energy stocks.



The nuclear industry is gaining momentum thanks to updated regulatory frameworks and continued research and development, which are driving advancements in microreactors and small modular reactors. Rising 24x7 clean energy needs from AI-driven data centers, the reshoring of manufacturing, and the growing adoption of electric vehicles are all contributing to fresh demand. The government is taking steps to boost the domestic supply of uranium, the critical fuel that powers nuclear reactors.



With this increasing importance, nuclear energy-related stocks, such as Dominion Energy D, Ameren Corporation AEE and BWX Technologies BWXT, are becoming attractive investment options. Unlike other clean energy sources affected by intermittency, nuclear power plants provide a consistent and stable energy output, operating around the clock except during planned maintenance intervals.



Demand for clean energy is rising, and as per the International Energy Agency (“IEA”), energy supply from nuclear power is expected to nearly double between 2020 and 2050, helping utilities meet the rising demand for clean energy. The IEA also highlights that while large nuclear reactors will dominate overall power generation, small modular reactors (SMRs) are projected to experience significant expansion. IEA forecasts global annual investment in nuclear power is projected to surge from about $30 billion in the 2010 to more than $100 billion by 2030, and is expected to stay above $80 billion through 2050.



Compared with other clean energy sources, nuclear power plants use far less land to produce an equivalent amount of clean electricity. Moreover, while all conventional energy sources generate waste, nuclear energy is unique in its systematic and secure management and storage of that waste. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand from the power grids and development of large artificial intelligence-powered data centers.



Nuclear Energy stocks have huge potential in the energy space and can offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our Nuclear Energy Screen makes it easier for investors to locate high-potential stocks at any given time. Apart from the stocks mentioned above, investors can also explore stocks like Entergy Corporation ( ETR ) , Oklo Inc. OKLO and Constellation Energy Corporation CEG for a stable return in the nuclear energy space.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.



Dominion Energy remains committed to providing reliable and affordable clean electricity to its customers. It operates four nuclear power stations that together supply nearly 40% of its total energy production. These facilities are central to Dominion’s generation mix, delivering a steady, carbon-free source of baseload power that supports grid stability and lowers emissions.



Dominion is not only sustaining its existing nuclear fleet but also evaluating next-generation technologies to support future expansion. A key area of interest is small modular reactors (SMRs), which offer enhanced safety, lower upfront costs and quicker deployment compared to traditional plants. With electricity demand increasing due to factors like EV growth and data center load, SMRs could provide a scalable, clean energy option that aligns with Dominion’s long-term sustainability goals.



Dominion Energy works toward its 2050 net-zero goal, nuclear power serves as a reliable, carbon-free backbone that supports variable renewable resources such as wind and solar. By upgrading existing plants and investing in emerging nuclear technologies, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is strengthening its ability to deliver a resilient, low-carbon energy system and positioning itself to play a leading role in the clean energy transition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ameren Corporation, through its existing Callaway Energy Center provides clean electricity to its customers. The company has received a license renewal from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to operate its existing Callaway Energy Center until October 2044. In order to preserve a reliable baseload source, it plans to extend the operational license of its current nuclear facility (Callaway Energy Center) beyond 2044.



Ameren has plans to add new nuclear generation assets in its portfolio. The company intends to add another 1,500 MW of new nuclear generating capacity by 2045. Apart from the big traditional nuclear reactor to produce electricity, the company is also keeping a close watch on the developing new technologies like Small Modular Reactors.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock is building up its nuclear portfolio to meet the demand for huge volume of clean energy coming from data centers. Ameren’s existing nuclear and future nuclear asset additions will ensure a reliable, clean, and diversified energy mix.



BWX Technologies, through its BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. segment, provides a broad portfolio of nuclear components and services. The company manufactures reactor systems for U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers and supports a variety of nuclear and non-nuclear R&D and component production activities. BWXT also contributes significantly to improving the efficiency of nuclear energy, supporting its role as a reliable, carbon-free power source for communities.



With the acquisition of Kinectrics, BWXT expands its capabilities to deliver a wide range of nuclear power plant lifecycle support services, including those for CANDU reactors. The deal also enhances BWXT’s offerings in lifecycle management for the global nuclear industry and transmission and distribution sectors, as well as in the production and supply of isotopes for the radiopharmaceutical market.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been supporting the U.S. Navy’s mission for more than 70 years. In October, the company secured a 10-year, $1.6 billion contract from the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration to support the national security mission of developing a reliable supply of high-purity depleted uranium.

