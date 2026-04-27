Nuclear Energy Stocks to Gain From Rising Clean Energy Transition

An updated edition of the March 9, 2026 article.



Nuclear energy is increasingly viewed as a key solution for meeting the world’s growing demand for clean electricity. As utilities shift toward low-carbon power sources, nuclear stands out for its ability to provide reliable, carbon-free generation. Unlike solar and wind, which depend on weather conditions, nuclear power delivers steady, around-the-clock output.



Momentum in the sector is building, supported by license extensions for existing reactors, development of Small Modular Reactors (“SMRs”), approvals for new nuclear projects, and the restart of previously retired U.S. facilities. Rising investments from major technology companies in SMR development further highlight growing investor interest in nuclear energy stocks.



In the United States, policy initiatives aim to expand nuclear capacity from around 100 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 to nearly 400 GW by 2050. As countries pursue decarbonization goals, nuclear energy continues to gain traction, currently accounting for nearly 20% of total U.S. electricity generation. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is renewing licenses of existing nuclear plants so that it can provide clean energy for a longer period.



Supportive policies and continued advancements in SMRs are strengthening the sector’s outlook. Rising demand for reliable, round-the-clock clean power, driven by AI data centers, manufacturing reshoring and electric vehicles, is creating new growth opportunities. At the same time, recent initiatives by the Department of Energy to strengthen the nuclear fuel supply chain underscore the growing importance of securing fuel as nuclear generation expands.



With this increasing importance, nuclear energy-related stocks, such as PG&E Corporation PCG, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and Duke Energy Corporation DUK, are becoming attractive investment options. Unlike other clean energy sources affected by intermittency, nuclear power plants provide a consistent and stable energy output, operating around the clock except during planned maintenance intervals.



Compared with other clean energy sources, nuclear power requires far less land to generate an equivalent amount of electricity. While all conventional energy sources produce waste, nuclear energy stands out for its highly regulated, secure and well-structured waste management and storage practices. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, increasing grid demand, and the expansion of large artificial intelligence-driven data centers are further highlighting the importance of nuclear power plants.



Nuclear Energy stocks have huge potential and can offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our Nuclear Energy Screen makes it easier for investors to locate high-potential stocks at any given time. Apart from the stocks mentioned above, investors can also explore stocks like Denison Mines Corp. DNN and Energy Fuels UUUU, as these companies ensure the supply of uranium for the smooth running of nuclear power plants.



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PG&E Corporation operates California’s only operating nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon Power Plant. The company recently received approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to operate both units of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant for an additional 20 years. The company is actively investing in technology to enhance the efficiency and lifespan of this facility, which provides nearly 20% of California's clean energy.



PG&E Corporation is enhancing its nuclear capabilities through innovation and efficiency initiatives, including the use of AI-driven solutions at the Diablo Canyon plant to improve performance, lower costs and strengthen compliance. Overall, its nuclear platform offers a key competitive edge by delivering reliable, carbon-free power, supporting earnings visibility through license extensions and providing exposure to future nuclear advancements.



The company is not actively pursuing large-scale nuclear expansion, the extended life of Diablo Canyon, along with potential policy support for advanced nuclear technologies, positions PG&E to benefit from future growth in next-generation nuclear energy. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock plans to invest $73 billion in the 2026-2030 period to further strengthen its existing operation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Constellation Energy is the largest nuclear power plant operator in the United States, producing about 10% of the nation’s total clean energy. With over 20 reactors spread across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, it plays a pivotal role in providing dependable, carbon-free electricity. Its expansive nuclear fleet enables the company to meet rising demand from energy-intensive sectors like data centers, while its position as the top merchant nuclear operator offers unmatched geographic reach and operational scale. The company is restarting the Three Mile Island Unit 1 and exploring SMR options to meet rising demand for clean energy in its service region.



To safeguard long-term operations, the company has secured multiple uranium supply contracts extending into the 2030s, helping mitigate geopolitical risks. It continues to modernize its plants to boost performance, extend operational life, and sustain a fleetwide capacity factor exceeding 94%, well above industry averages. The company is making strategic acquisitions to further expand its nuclear portfolio. Constellation Energy is planning to invest $10.4 billion during the 2026-2027 period.



Looking ahead, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is ramping up investments to grow its nuclear capacity. This includes upgrades to existing sites and the potential addition of up to one gigawatt of new carbon-free capacity over the next decade. The company is also advancing next-generation nuclear technologies to further enhance efficiency and sustainability in the years ahead.



Duke Energy operates 11 nuclear units across six sites in North Carolina and South Carolina, collectively capable of producing nearly 10,700 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity. Nuclear power plays a critical role in Duke Energy’s generation mix, accounting for 27.5% of the company’s total electricity output in 2024. It is also the only clean energy source that provides continuous, around-the-clock availability. Duke Energy is also exploring the idea of using SMR technology to produce electricity.



Duke Energy recently received approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to operate its 759 MW Robinson Nuclear Plant for another 20 years and operate it till 2050. The company intends to pursue subsequent license renewals for all its reactors to ensure continued long-term operation. Duke Energy is also actively pursuing nuclear energy expansion as part of its long-term clean energy strategy, particularly in the Carolinas.



This Zacks Rank #3 company intends to invest $103 billion during the 2026-2030 period to fund the company's generation fleet transition and grid modernization, and expand its zero-carbon generation portfolio.



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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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