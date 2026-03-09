Nuclear Energy Stocks Advance on Strong Clean Power Outlook

An updated edition of the January 15, 2026 article.



Nuclear energy is increasingly being recognized as a critical solution to meet the world’s rising demand for clean electricity. As utilities continue transitioning toward low-carbon power sources, nuclear plants stand out for their ability to deliver dependable, carbon-free generation. Unlike solar and wind power, which are weather-dependent, nuclear energy provides consistent, around-the-clock output.



The renewed momentum in the sector is reflected in the extension of operating licenses for existing reactors, ongoing development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), approvals for the construction of new nuclear facilities, and the restart of previously shut U.S. reactors. Investments from major technology companies to support SMR development further underscore the growing investor interest in nuclear energy stocks.



In the United States, new policies aim to expand nuclear capacity from roughly 100 gigawatts (“GW”) in 2024 to about 400 GW by 2050. The nuclear energy sector is gaining momentum as it supports global decarbonization goals.



Favorable regulations and ongoing R&D in advanced SMRs are strengthening its outlook. Meanwhile, rising demand for reliable 24/7 clean power from AI data centers, manufacturing reshoring and electric vehicles is creating new growth opportunities. Government initiatives to boost domestic uranium supply are further supporting the sector’s momentum.



With this increasing importance, nuclear energy-related stocks, such as Entergy Corporation ETR, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE and NexGen Energy NXE, are becoming attractive investment options. Unlike other clean energy sources affected by intermittency, nuclear power plants provide a consistent and stable energy output, operating around the clock except during planned maintenance intervals.



Compared with other clean energy sources, nuclear power requires significantly less land to generate the same amount of clean electricity. Additionally, while all traditional energy sources produce waste, nuclear energy stands apart for its highly regulated, secure and systematic approach to waste management and storage. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand from the power grids and the development of large artificial intelligence-powered data centers are increasing the importance of nuclear power plants.



Nuclear Energy stocks have huge potential and can offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our Nuclear Energy Screen makes it easier for investors to locate high-potential stocks at any given time. Apart from the stocks mentioned above, investors can also explore stocks like Denison Mines Corp. DNN and BHP Group Limited BHP, as these companies ensure the supply of uranium for the smooth running of nuclear power plants.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.



Entergy Corporation’s nuclear energy portfolio supports its long-term growth strategy and transition to cleaner energy. As of Dec. 31. 2025, the company’s major nuclear plants generated around 21% of its total power capacity. Entergy is actively pursuing license extensions and system upgrades at these facilities, targeting an additional 275 MW through uprates. These enhancements not only increase generation but also highlight Entergy’s ongoing commitment to delivering stable, carbon-free baseload electricity. The company has taken initiatives to add 40 MW at its River Bend nuclear plant in Louisiana.



Entergy is advancing efforts to explore next-generation nuclear technologies to further lower emissions. The company has secured a permit in Mississippi for a potential new reactor site and is working to engage industrial customers and technology firms, particularly those in the AI and data sectors. These partnerships aim to collaboratively address the financial and regulatory challenges associated with developing next-generation nuclear projects.



Entergy’s nuclear expansion is gaining momentum as electricity demand rises from AI-driven industries and large data centers. Supported by strong market demand and a forward-looking strategy, the company’s nuclear initiatives are well-positioned to enhance regional energy reliability and advance broader U.S. decarbonization goals.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company intends to invest $43 billion during the 2026-2029 period to fund the company's generation fleet transition and grid modernization, and expand its zero-carbon generation portfolio.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. is a microreactor developer, aiming to become the leading advanced nuclear microreactor developer in North America. The company is advancing KRONOS toward licensing and already has a pipeline of potential commercial customers and strategic partners in the United States and globally for its KRONOS MMRTM system.



Uranium plays a vital role in the successful operation of nuclear power plants. The company continues to address the key bottlenecks within the nuclear fuel supply chain and is in discussion with different providers for securing a dependable uranium source for NANO Nuclear Energy’s future fuel requirements.



Nano Nuclear Energy has completed the assembly of its proprietary Annular Linear Induction Pump technology prototype and expects to begin commercial sales efforts. The milestone demonstrates the company’s ability to advance its technology from initial design through construction and successful demonstration.



This Zacks Rank #2 company has a growing pipeline of opportunities with potential AI data center, industrial and military-related customers for its KRONOS MM system.



NexGen Energy is emerging as an important player in the global nuclear fuel supply chain, led by its flagship Rook I uranium project in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. As nuclear power gains renewed importance in the global energy transition, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising uranium demand. Government support for nuclear generation to meet decarbonization goals and rising electricity consumption creates a favorable environment for uranium developers like NexGen Energy.



NexGen Energy reached a key milestone in 2026 after securing final approval from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission to begin site preparation and construction of the Rook I project. Once operational around 2030, the project could produce up to 30 million pounds of uranium annually and will be ready to meet the demand from nuclear power plants.



Zacks #2 Ranked NexGen Energy’s long-term outlook remains favorable as global interest in nuclear power rises and uranium supply tightens. Increasing electricity demand from AI technologies and large data centers is expected to boost nuclear expansion and uranium consumption. Backed by a high-quality resource base and a clear path to production, the company is well-positioned to become a leading uranium supplier and generate long-term investor value.

