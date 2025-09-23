NUBURU Explores Acquisition To Boost Defense Applications Of Blue Laser Technology

(RTTNews) - NUBURU, Inc. (BURU), a provider of blue laser technology, Tuesday said that it has signed an agreement with a key strategic partner to explore acquiring a controlling stake.

The deal aims to develop and sell advanced defense applications by integrating Nuburu's blue laser technology.

The partner's name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality agreements outlined in the deal.

Nuburu plans to leverage its partner's expertise in laser and photonics design, development, and production to accelerate the company's expansion into the defense sector. The acquisition would provide Nuburu with a fully operational platform, including engineers, existing production and R&D facilities, and an established client base in both civilian and military markets, all of which could be seamlessly integrated with its current capabilities.

Nuburu believes that combining these resources will help develop new defense technology products through its subsidiary, NUBURU Defense LLC. The company also expects to leverage synergies from its recent agreement with Tekne S.p.A., offering new laser-based defense solutions to Tekne's existing clients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.