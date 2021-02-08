Nuance Communications Q1 Profit Down

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Monday reported first-quarter profit of $7.0 million or $0.02 per share, down from $43.6 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Adjusted profit was $62.5 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $63.5 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Revenues dropped to $345.8 million from $361.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.18 per share on revenues of $337.91 million for the quarter.

