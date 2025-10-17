NU Stock Drops 7% in a Month: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU has witnessed a 7% slide in its stock price over the past month, outpacing the broader industry’s 2% decline.

This piece examines NU’s recent performance, growth trajectory, and valuation to determine whether the dip presents an attractive buying opportunity.

NU is Scaling Fast and Monetizing Even Faster

NU is not just growing; it’s accelerating, and few fintech firms can match its pace. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, the digital banking innovator added over 4.1 million new customers, taking its total customer base to 122.7 million, a robust 17% year-over-year increase. NU’s ability to expand rapidly while maintaining strong revenue growth highlights its exceptional scalability and operational discipline.

What makes NU’s growth story especially compelling is its sharp focus on monetization. The company’s average revenue per active customer surpassed $12 for the first time, up 18% year over year on a foreign-exchange-neutral (FXN) basis. This demonstrates that NU isn’t just acquiring users, it’s deepening engagement and improving unit economics across markets.

While many fintechs chase expansion at the cost of profitability, NU Holdings stands apart. Revenues grew 40% year over year at FXN in the second quarter, fueled by diversified income streams such as lending, interchange fees, and marketplace services. NU’s digital-first, highly scalable platform has redefined financial access in Latin America, disrupting traditional banks and positioning itself as a trusted regional leader.

Its flagship product, NuBank, continues to reshape the banking experience across Brazil, while expansion in Mexico and Colombia strengthens its regional footprint. By offering simple, low-cost, and transparent financial services, NU is empowering underserved consumers and capturing strong market share momentum.

Comparing NU With Global Fintech Peers

As NU continues to lead in Latin America, U.S.-based peers like SoFi Technologies SOFI and Block XYZ are charting different paths to growth. SoFi focuses on deepening member relationships by offering integrated financial services, ranging from lending to investing and digital banking, with an emphasis on customer lifetime value over sheer expansion. Meanwhile, Block is advancing its dual-ecosystem approach, combining consumer engagement through Cash App with business solutions via Square.

While both SoFi and Block are progressing steadily in their respective markets, NU’s unmatched scale and speed of customer acquisition in emerging economies create a competitive edge that few global fintechs can rival. NU’s regional dominance, strong brand loyalty, and expanding monetization base highlight its distinct growth story in the global fintech arena.

NU’s Strong Capital Efficiency

NU also excels in capital efficiency, showcasing strong profitability metrics. Its trailing 12-month return on equity stands at 29.9%, nearly triple the industry average of 11.4%.

Likewise, NU’s return on invested capital of 14.5% significantly surpasses the sector average of 3.4%, underscoring management’s effectiveness in deploying capital to generate robust shareholder returns.

NU Looks Expensive, But With Reason

Due to its impressive growth, NU stock currently trades at a steep premium. With a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19.57, nearly double the industry average of 10.13, NU Holdings appears richly valued. This premium pricing reflects strong investor confidence in NU’s sustainable growth potential, expanding customer base, and proven fintech model.

Any earnings miss or slowdown in user growth could trigger a valuation correction. Investors should weigh NU’s exceptional performance against its high expectations. The company’s long-term outlook remains bright, but near-term volatility cannot be ruled out.

Bottom Line

NU’s dominance in Latin America and robust financial execution make it a standout name in the global fintech space. However, given its lofty valuation and recent volatility, a hold stance appears appropriate for now. The company’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, but waiting for a more favorable entry point could offer better risk-adjusted returns.

NU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

