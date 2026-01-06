Nu (NU) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $17.94. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.9% gain over the past four weeks.

NU shares touched a new 52-week high in last day’s trading session. Beyond the technical milestone, investor attention has increasingly centered on the company’s long-term growth opportunity across Latin America. Confidence in NU’s expanding regional footprint and scalable digital banking model likely fueled renewed buying interest, pushing the stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $4.56 billion, up 52.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Nu , the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Nu is part of the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $74.72. BNS has returned 4% in the past month.

Bank of Nova Scotia's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.4. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +14.8%. Bank of Nova Scotia currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.