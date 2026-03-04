Nu Holdings' Next Growth Phase Depends on One Thing: Monetization Quality

Key Points

Digital banking platform Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has already proven it can acquire customers at scale. With more than 120 million users across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, raw customer numbers are no longer the story.

The next chapter depends on something more important: How much value Nu Holdings can extract from each customer, without taking on excessive risk. That's where monetization quality comes in.

From customer growth to revenue depth

For years, Nu Holdings' headline metric was customer expansion. Millions joined the platform each quarter, attracted by no-fee accounts and simple digital onboarding.

Now management has made a subtle but significant shift. Future growth, particularly in Brazil, will rely less on adding users and more on deepening relationships. That shift already shows up in the numbers. Average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) has climbed above $12 per month, while mature cohorts generate nearly $27 per month.

This gap highlights Nu Holdings's opportunity. The company doesn't need to double its user base to grow meaningfully. It needs to increase product adoption within its existing base. But how it achieves that matters.

Two paths to higher monetization

There are two main ways Nu Holdings can increase revenue per user. The first path is straightforward: expand unsecured lending. Higher credit limits and more personal loans drive interest income quickly. This boosts revenue and risk.

The second path is more durable: diversify into investments, insurance, payments, deposits, and other financial services. These products deepen engagement while reducing reliance on credit spreads alone.

The distinction is critical. If monetization growth comes primarily from riskier lending, earnings become more cyclical and sensitive to macro conditions. If it comes from ecosystem depth, Nu Holdings builds a more stable platform.

In 2025, Nu continued expanding its lending portfolio. But it also broadened its offerings in investments and protection products, areas where penetration in Latin America remains low. Over time, these adjacencies could provide fee-based income that complements interest revenue. That mix will define the quality of growth.

Deposits: The important lever

Another overlooked element of monetization quality is deposits. As Nu Holdings gathers more deposits, it lowers funding costs and strengthens net interest margins. A growing, sticky deposit base reduces reliance on wholesale funding and enhances resilience during stress.

If Nu Holdings can pair rising ARPAC with improving funding efficiency, it will compound returns structurally, not cyclically. So far, deposits have been growing, up 34% (FX-neutral) in the third quarter of 2025 to $38.8 billion. This trend needs to continue.

What does this mean for investors?

High revenue growth alone does not guarantee durable value. The composition of that revenue matters. Nu is entering a stage in which investors will scrutinize the revenue mix, margin stability, and risk exposure more closely. A diversified revenue base supports premium valuation. A credit-heavy model invites volatility.

The good news is that Nu Holdings has the scale, brand trust, and product ecosystem to pursue the higher-quality path. The question is whether execution follows intention. If Nu Holdings increases monetization while broadening revenue sources and maintaining discipline, it evolves from a fast-growing fintech to a balanced financial platform.

That transition could set it up for the next stage of development.

