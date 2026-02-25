Nu Holdings Ltd. Full Year Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.868 billion, or $0.5846 per share. This compares with $1.972 billion, or $0.4034 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.0% to $15.774 billion from $11.517 billion last year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.868 Bln. vs. $1.972 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.5846 vs. $0.4034 last year. -Revenue: $15.774 Bln vs. $11.517 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.