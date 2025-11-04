Markets

NTT H1 Earnings Improve; Backs FY2025 Outlook

November 04, 2025 — 02:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - NTT, Inc(NTT, 9432.T) a Japanese telecommunications company ,on Tuesday reported improved earnings in the first half backed by 2.8 percent stronger revenue.

In addition, looking ahead, the firm reaffirmed the full-year 2025 outlook.

Profit for the period increased 7.4% to 595.65 billion yen from 554.79 billion yen in the prior year.

Basic earnings per share increased to 7.20 yen from 6.60 yen a year ago.

Profit before Taxes rose 1.2% to 889.31 billion yen from 878.84 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating Revenues climbed 2.8% to 6.77 trillion yen from 6.59 trillion yen a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2026, the firm maintained its earlier outlook for basic earnings per share of 12.60 yen with total profit of around 1040 billion, up 4.0 percent from the year ago.

Operating profit is still expected to be around 1,770 billion yen, up 7.3 percent from the prior year.

Operating sales is expected to be around 14.191 trillion yen, up 3.5 percent from the year ago.

In the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 1.89% lower at 155.30 Yen.

