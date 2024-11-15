Is Ntt Data (NTDTY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ntt Data Corporation (NTDTY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ntt Data Corporation is one of 306 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ntt Data Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTDTY's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NTDTY has returned about 27.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 25.3% on average. This means that Ntt Data Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Parsons (PSN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 59.9%.

For Parsons, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ntt Data Corporation belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 163 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 51.8% so far this year, so NTDTY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Parsons is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Ntt Data Corporation and Parsons as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ntt Data Corporation (NTDTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.