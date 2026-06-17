Is NTRS Well-Positioned to Support Its Capital Return Strategy?

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS is reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns through a disciplined mix of dividends and share repurchases. Backed by a solid liquidity position and improving profitability, the company appears well-placed to continue rewarding investors while supporting long-term business growth.

A key part of Northern Trust’s capital return strategy is its dividend policy. After clearing the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test, the company raised its quarterly dividend 6.7% to 80 cents per share. This increase reflects management’s confidence in the company’s earnings power, balance sheet strength and ability to generate steady capital. Over the past five years, the company has raised its dividends twice. It has a payout ratio of 33% and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Northern Trust Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northern Trust Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

In addition to dividends, Northern Trust continues to return capital through share repurchases. The company announced a 25-million-share buyback program in October 2021, with no expiration date. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Northern Trust returned $509.7 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases, demonstrating that capital distribution remains a major priority. As of March 31, 2026, 1.64 million shares remained available under the plan.

The company’s liquidity position further supports these actions. As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust had $41.7 billion in deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks compared with total debt of $10.7 billion. This strong liquidity cushion gives the company flexibility to meet obligations, manage market uncertainty and continue shareholder-friendly initiatives.

Management has also indicated plans to maintain a total payout ratio of more than 100% in 2026. While such a payout reflects aggressive capital returns, Northern Trust’s manageable debt levels, improving operating leverage and solid earnings performance suggest that its capital distribution strategy remains sustainable. Overall, Northern Trust is strengthening shareholder value through a balanced approach of steady dividends, active buybacks and disciplined capital management.

NTRS’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, Northern Trust’s shares have gained 57.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 40.3%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Northern Trust Peers’ Capital Distribution Approach

NTRS’s two close peers are Fifth Third Bancorp FITB and M&T Bank MTB.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced an 8.1% rise in its quarterly dividend to 40 cents per share in September 2025. It also has a share repurchase plan in place that was paused for the Comerica acquisition. Management continues to expect a return to regular quarterly share repurchases in the second half of 2026, which would restore a more normal capital return cadence as integration advances. Given its robust capital position and ample liquidity, the company’s capital-distribution activities seem sustainable and will boost investor confidence in the stock.

M&T Bank has come a long way in demonstrating capital strength through steady shareholder returns. In August 2025, M&T Bank increased its quarterly dividend 11.1% to $1.50 per share. The company also continues to focus on share repurchases. As of March 31, 2026, nearly $90 million remained available under the earlier authorization. Supported by a strong liquidity profile and consistent performance, M&T Bank’s capital distribution strategy appears sustainable.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.