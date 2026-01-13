NTRA & NVDA Partner to Improve AI Models for Precision Medicine

Natera NTRA recently announced a collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA to speed up the development of its multimodal AI foundation model platform and broaden its use across precision care. Natera will combine its unique longitudinal and multi-time point in vivo datasets and existing machine learning models with NVIDIA’s powerful computing technology and AI tools.

Through this collaboration, both companies plan to build advanced computational systems needed for training large-scale AI models that can handle complex medical data. This will help doctors make more accurate diagnoses, gain a better understanding of diseases and support personalized treatment decisions.

Per management, NTRA wants to create a strong computing base to better understand biology. By combining Natera’s large, long-term data and AI expertise with NVIDIA’s high-performance computing and AI tools, they can train AI models on a much larger scale. According to NVIDIA, AI is improving precision medicine by making biological research faster and more accurate. This partnership will help AI better understand different types of biological data, leading to more personalized tests and improved treatment insights.

NTRA Stock Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of Natera gained 0.5% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, the stock has climbed 48.9% compared with the industry’s 10.5% growth and the S&P 500’s 14.1% rise.

In the long run, the collaboration boosts Natera’s competitive advantage by enhancing its AI and data capabilities for more accurate, data-driven insights across precision care and beyond. NVIDIA’s advanced computing infrastructure and AI frameworks improve the performance and scalability of NTRA’s precision oncology solutions. The alliance unlocks NTRA’s long-term visibility into scalable AI model development, potential for new revenue streams and strengthens ties with biopharma partners — all factors that support sustained growth over peers.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion.



More on the NTRA-NVIDIA Collaboration

Natera’s AI solutions are built using one of the world’s largest cancer datasets, designed to confront difficult challenges in cancer care. Its NeoSelect system has performed better than 25 widely used neoantigen prediction methods, while NeoPredict has shown more than twice the improvement in immunotherapy response hazard ratios compared with tumor mutational burden, the current standard method used in clinics.

As part of the partnership, Natera will use several NVIDIA tools. These include NVIDIA Parabricks to speed up bioinformatics workflows, NVIDIA BioNeMo to train large AI models and NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit to develop AI systems for clinical and research use. Results show that Parabricks reduced analysis time by about 75.7% and costs by about 59.2%, while NVIDIA’s Transformer Engine increased AI training speed by around 45.5%.

These advancements support NTRA’s aim to push boundaries in training sophisticated multimodal AI models that interpret complex biological data types, discover new drug targets, improve prediction of therapy response and identify novel prognostic biomarkers. Since the initial rollout of its AI platform, many pharmaceutical companies have shown strong interest, leading to growth in Natera’s data business.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the artificial intelligence (AI) in the oncology market is valued at $2.40 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.6% through 2035. Factors like the growing technological developments in the healthcare industry, the growing number of cancer cases and the rising demand for early cancer detection are driving market growth.

Other News

Natera recently announced a partnership with Exelixis, Inc. for a planned clinical study called the STELLAR-316 trial. This phase 3 study will test Exelixis’ new oral cancer drug, zanzalintinib, in combination with and without an immunotherapy drug. The trial will involve patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer who have already had their tumors surgically removed.

Further on the news, Natera announced the launch of an expanded version of its Fetal Focus non-invasive prenatal test, which checks 21 genes. Supported by results from a new clinical study called the EXPAND trial, Fetal Focus showed an overall accuracy of 96%, correctly identifying 24 out of 25 affected pregnancies. It also achieved 98% accuracy in ruling out unaffected cases, based on 294 total samples covering all 21 genes.

NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, NTRA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Veracyte VCYT and CareDx CDNA.

Veracyte, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.4%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VCYT has an estimated earnings growth rate of 38.7% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 14.7% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.12%.

CareDx, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 28 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.4%. Revenues of $100.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

CDNA has an estimated earnings growth rate of 25.5% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 76.46%.

