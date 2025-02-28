NTLA's Q4 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA incurred a fourth-quarter 2024 loss of $1.24 per share (excluding one-time expenses of change in fair value of investments), which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.32. In the year-ago quarter, Intellia had incurred a loss of $1.46 per share. Including one-time expenses, the company reported a loss of $1.27 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. Intellia reported revenues of $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 against negative revenues of $1.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 million.

The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily driven by collaboration revenues received under the agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

In the past year, shares of Intellia have plunged 66.9% compared with the industry's decline of 9.2%.



More on NTLA's Q4 Results

Intellia’s collaboration revenues beat our model estimate of $7.4 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $116.9 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The increase was due to the advancement of lead pipeline programs.

General and administrative expenses increased around 11.7% year over year to $32.4 million, due to an increase in stock-based compensation.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Intellia had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $861.7 million compared with $944.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2024. The company expects this cash balance to fund its ongoing operations into the first half of 2027.

NTLA’s Full-Year Results

For 2024, Intellia generated revenues of $57.9 million compared with $36.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

For the same period, the company reported a loss of $5.25 per share, narrower than the loss of $5.42 reported in the year-ago period.

NTLA's Recent Pipeline Updates

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron for the development of its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, Nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001), which is being studied for two indications, ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) and ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Nex-z is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal for nex-z, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

The phase III MAGNITUDE study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of nex-z in patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. Enrollment is currently ongoing in the study.

The phase III MAGNITUDE 2 study is actively screening patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, with the first patient expected to be dosed later in the first quarter of 2025. The FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to nex-z for the treatment of ATTRv-PN in November 2024.

Intellia is developing another pipeline candidate, NTLA-2002, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (“HAE”). The pivotal phase III HAELO study is actively enrolling patients evaluating NTLA-2002 for treating HAE. Intellia dosed the first patient in the HAELO study in January 2025. Enrollment in the same is likely to be completed in the second half of 2025.

The company plans to submit a potential biologics license application for NTLA-2002 in HAE in the second half of 2026.

In January 2025, the company announced a strategic reorganization to prioritize its portfolio of late-stage pipeline candidates.

As a part of the reorganization, Intellia decided to stop the development of its in vivo gene insertion candidate, NTLA-3001, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Also, with the strategic reorganization, the company is looking to reduce its current workforce by almost 27% in 2025.

NTLA's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are argenx SE ARGX and Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for argenx’s earnings per share have increased from $9.08 to $10.85 for 2025. In the past year, shares of ARGX have risen 57.1%.

ARGX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 339.37%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings per share have increased from $2.79 to $3.59 for 2025. In the past year, shares of PCRX have decreased 15.2%.

PCRX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same once and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 7.13%.

