NTLA Posts Strong Additional Phase III Data From HAE Study, Stock Up

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics NTLA were up 23.2% yesterday after the company reported additional positive data from the phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z (formerly NTLA-2002), an in vivo CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

What Did NTLA’s Additional Data Show?

The latest data from the phase III HAELO study showed that treatment with lonvo-z reduced the monthly rate of attacks requiring on-demand by 89% and cut the monthly rate of moderate-to-severe attacks by 91% compared with placebo, the study’s other key secondary endpoints.

It can be inferred that the additional data further highlighted lonvo-z's potential to provide meaningful disease control for HAE patients. Investors appeared to be encouraged by the latest results, which likely contributed to the stock's gain following the announcement.

The data was presented at the European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology annual conference 2026, held in Istanbul, Türkiye. It was also simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

NTLA Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Intellia have rallied 65.9% against the industry’s decline of 0.7%.



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NTLA’s Recent Development With Lonvo-Z

In April 2026, the company announced that the phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z for the treatment of HAE had met its primary endpoint and a key secondary endpoint.

Data from the study showed that a one-time infusion of lonvo-z reduced HAE attacks by 87% compared with placebo over the six-month evaluation period, the primary endpoint of the study. The study also demonstrated that 62% of patients treated with lonvo-z were completely attack-free and therapy-free for six months, compared with just 11% with placebo, a key secondary endpoint of the HAELO study.

The treatment was well-tolerated, with mild-to-moderate side effects.

HAE is a rare genetic disorder marked by recurrent, potentially life-threatening swelling caused by excess bradykinin.

Also, in April, Intellia initiated a rolling submission of a biologics license application to the FDA seeking approval for lonvo-z for the treatment of HAE. The company plans to commercially launch lonvo-z in the first half of 2027, upon potential approval in the United States.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

NTLA’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $1.09 to $1.24. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $1.54 to $1.70. KNSA shares have increased 26.9% year to date.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two quarters, with the average surprise being 1.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 108.2% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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