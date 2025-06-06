NTGR Buys Exium to Deliver an Integrated SASE Platform for SMEs & MSPs

NETGEAR Inc. NTGR recently inked a definitive agreement to acquire Exium, a cutting-edge cybersecurity company. The initiative highlights NTGR’s continued focus on cloud-based innovations, aligning with its long-standing vision of providing intelligent, reliable, and simplified networking solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the second quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.



SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) is an architecture that combines networking and security functions, such as SD-WAN, firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), secure web gateways, and zero trust network access (ZTNA), into a single cloud-native service. The buyout is poised to deliver powerful synergy between networking and cybersecurity, creating a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated SASE platform tailored for the evolving needs of SMEs.

Management highlighted a report from Gartner, as per which the SASE market is poised for explosive growth. The market value is projected to reach $25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 29%, as more organizations shift toward cloud-driven networking and security solutions. By incorporating Exium’s technology and expertise, NETGEAR for Business (NFB) aims to deliver a comprehensive, user-friendly solution that combines wired and wireless connectivity with built-in firewall protection and advanced security features.



Through this transaction, NETGEAR is not only acquiring a cybersecurity product but also a purpose-built, MSP-focused platform. Exium has developed its SASE solution from the ground up with usability and scalability in mind, which aligns closely with NTGR’s mission of making advanced technology accessible for SMEs, as many of them lack dedicated security staff or complex IT infrastructure. By integrating Exium’s SASE capabilities into NETGEAR's Insight cloud management platform, customers gain a seamless, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution.



Key benefits include “single-pane-of-glass management”, quick deployment, cost-effectiveness, advanced cybersecurity and scalability. NETGEAR’s strategy will likely continue to evolve as it incorporates more AI-driven threat detection and automated security management features, positioning itself to handle the growing complexities of modern threats without requiring deep technical expertise from end users.

NTGR Gains Momentum in NFB Segment, High Seasonality Hurts

Strong performance in NETGEAR’s NFB segment and growing recurring revenues are positive indicators for the company’s future. Revenues in the NFB segment surged 15.4% year over year to $79.2 million, driven by continued demand for ProAV managed switch products. Gross margin for the segment rose significantly to 46.3%, reflecting an improvement of 440 basis points from the prior-year level. Expansion efforts in the Wi-Fi LAN space also add to the positive outlook.



Looking ahead, NETGEAR expects steady end-user demand for its ProAV managed switches to continue. While the company is still experiencing supply constraints for certain managed switch models, it anticipates improvement starting in the second quarter and further easing through the rest of the year.



In terms of recurring revenues, NETGEAR brought in $8.7 million during the last reported quarter and now has 559,000 recurring subscribers. Growing this subscriber base is seen as key to ensuring long-term financial health and consistent cash flow.



Its business tends to follow a seasonal pattern, with higher sales typically occurring in the third and fourth quarters. This uptick is driven by back-to-school purchases and holiday shopping in consumer markets. As a result, the company experiences fluctuations in cash flow and less consistent earnings throughout the year, making financial performance harder to predict.

NTGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 114% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 40.2%.



